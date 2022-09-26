Home / Business / ICICI Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates. Check rates of SBI, HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates. Check rates of SBI, HDFC Bank

business
Published on Sep 26, 2022 02:40 PM IST

Private moneylender ICICI Bank increased its interest rates for deposits less than ₹2 crore and also the ones between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore.

ICICI Bank has increased interest rates for term deposits below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore and those between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore.&nbsp;
ICICI Bank has increased interest rates for term deposits below 2 crore and those between 2 crore and 5 crore. 
ByAryan Prakash

Private moneylender ICICI Bank has increased its interest rates on the fixed deposits of less than 2 crore. According to the official website, the new rates are now effective from today, i.e September 26, 2022.

The ICICI Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 2.75 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in seven days to 29 days. On deposits which mature in 30 days to 90 days, the interest rate will continue to be 3.25 per cent, Hindustan Times business publication Livemint reported. On the other hand, the fixed deposits which mature in 91 days to 184 days will be offering a revised interest rate of four per cent as against the earlier rate of 3.75 per cent.

The private moneylender will continue to offer a 4.65 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 185 days to less than a year, while a 5.50 per cent interest rate will be for deposits maturing in one year to two years. Further, the ficed deposits maturing in 2 years and 1 day to three years will have an interest rate of 5.60 per cent.

According to the ICICI website, on the fixed deposits of amount of 2 crore to 5 crore, the bank has revised the interest rates. On deposits maturing in seven to 29 days, the interest rate stands at 3.75 per cent while those maturing in 30 days to 45 days will have an interest rate of 3.90 per cent. The fixed deposits maturing in 46 days to 60 days will have an interest rate of 4.25 per cent while those maturing in 61 days to 90 days will have an interest rate of 5 per cent. The fixed deposits maturing in 91 days to 120 days and 121 days to 150 days will have the same interest rate of 5.50 per cent.

Here are the fixed deposit interest rates of other prominent banks.

State Bank of India: The moneylender revised its fixed deposit rates for term deposits less than 2 crore for general public and the senior citizens on August 13. According to the bank's official website, the fixed deposits maturing in seven days to 45 days continue to offer interest rate of 2.90 per cent for general public and 3.40 per cent for senior citizen customers. The fixed deposits maturing in 46 days to 179 days continue to offer 3.90 per cent and 4.40 per cent for general customers and senior citizens respectively. However, the interest rates for fixed deposits maturing in 180 days to 210 days have been increased to 4.55 per cent for general customers and 5.05 per cent for senior citizens.

HDFC Bank: The private moneylender also revised its interest rates for term deposits less than 2 crore on August 18. According to the official website, the interest rate for deposits maturing in seven to 14 days has been fixed at 2.75 per cent while it is 3.25 per cent for senior citizens. The deposits maturing in 15 to 29 days have an interest rate of 2.75 per cent and 3.25 per cent for senior citizens. For deposits maturing in 30 to 45 days, the interest rate has been set at 3.25 per cent and 3.75 per cent for senior citizens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
icici bank hdfc bank ltd sbi + 1 more
icici bank hdfc bank ltd sbi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out