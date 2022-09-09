Home / Business / Biden scraps Trump-era rule which made it tougher to get green cards

Biden scraps Trump-era rule which made it tougher to get green cards

business
Published on Sep 09, 2022 07:02 PM IST

The public charge rule barred people from getting green cards if they would be ‘burdens to the United States’. Officially known as a permanent resident card, a green card allows you to live and work permanently in the US.

Majority of those in the family-sponsored Green Card waiting list are siblings of US citizens. Under current law, US citizens can sponsor their family members and blood relatives for Green Cards or permanent legal residency.(Reuters File)
Majority of those in the family-sponsored Green Card waiting list are siblings of US citizens. Under current law, US citizens can sponsor their family members and blood relatives for Green Cards or permanent legal residency.(Reuters File)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Joe Biden administration has reportedly scrapped the rule that barred immigrants from getting legal residency of they utilised certain government benefits. The Department of Homeland Security said that a new regulation for the public charge rule would come into effect this December, AP reported.

The public charge rule barred people from getting green cards if they would be ‘burdens to the United States’. Officially known as a permanent resident card, a green card allows you to live and work permanently in the US.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary said that the shift ensures fair and humane treatment. He added that the government will not penalise individuals for choosing to access the health benefits and other government services, AP reported.

The department of homeland security in a statement said it will develop a policy manual update to help United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officers apply this regulation fairly and consistently, and to better inform the public about how the rule will be implemented.

“DHS will also conduct public outreach and engagements to minimize the risk of confusion or chilling effects among both noncitizens and U.S. citizens,” it added.

For years before Trump administration, the public charge rule was interpreted as being primarily dependent on cash assistance, income maintenance or government support. Later, the Trump administration expanded the benefits to include non-cash assistance including food stamps and Medicaid.

Despite legal challenges, the changes were allowed to be implemented in 2020. But the Biden administration made it cleat that it would not continue to defend the rule, AP reported.

The immigration advocates have hailed the move, stating that the Trump administration's rule had created a tough atmosphere for those seeking legal residency. Jeremy McKinney, the president of American Immigration Lawyers Association, said that the public charge regulation had caused fear among immigrants who sought to legally apply for a green card, that many chose to forego health care and vital financial support. “These changes to simplify and de-mystify the rule will truly change lives across our nation," McKinney was quoted by AP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
us immigration joe biden donald trump + 1 more
us immigration joe biden donald trump

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out