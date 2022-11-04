Home / Business / ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk is now 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator'

‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk is now 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator'

business
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 11:36 AM IST

Elon Musk had previously changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" to indicate his planned move to become the sole director of Twitter.

Elon Musk had previously changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" .(Reuters)
Elon Musk had previously changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" .(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk has changed his Twitter bio to 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator' against the backdrop of a barrage of complaints directed at him after he revealed his plans for the social media platform. Musk had previously changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" in an allusion to his planned move to become the sole director of Twitter as a result of the takeover.

"The following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou," Musk said in the filing.

The latest update to Twitter bio comes amid reports of large-scale layoffs at the company today. Twitter will reportedly inform its employees by email on Friday about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the email sent on Thursday, as reported by Reuters. "If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," it added.

Twitter employees who will be keeping their jobs will be notified via their work email address while staff who have been laid off will be informed of next steps to their personal email addresses, according to the reported memo.

Hundreds of employees flooded the company's Slack channels to say goodbye after the email about layoffs landed in their inboxes, reported Reuters citing people aware of the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
twitter inc. elon musk
twitter inc. elon musk

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out