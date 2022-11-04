‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk is now 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator'

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk has changed his Twitter bio to 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator' against the backdrop of a barrage of complaints directed at him after he revealed his plans for the social media platform. Musk had previously changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" in an allusion to his planned move to become the sole director of Twitter as a result of the takeover.

"The following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou," Musk said in the filing.

The latest update to Twitter bio comes amid reports of large-scale layoffs at the company today. Twitter will reportedly inform its employees by email on Friday about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the email sent on Thursday, as reported by Reuters. "If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," it added.

Twitter employees who will be keeping their jobs will be notified via their work email address while staff who have been laid off will be informed of next steps to their personal email addresses, according to the reported memo.

Hundreds of employees flooded the company's Slack channels to say goodbye after the email about layoffs landed in their inboxes, reported Reuters citing people aware of the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON