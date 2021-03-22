IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Chinese vendors may supply gear to India
The telecom department will issue the final list of approved manufacturers on a portal that will be launched in June.(REUTERS)
The telecom department will issue the final list of approved manufacturers on a portal that will be launched in June.(REUTERS)
business

Chinese vendors may supply gear to India

  • Barring Chinese vendors could have cost implications for telcos, especially as India prepares for the rollout of 5G wireless service later this year or early 2022.
READ FULL STORY
By Ishita Guha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:06 AM IST

Chinese firms could make it to India’s list of “trusted” suppliers of telecom equipment provided they fit the eligibility criteria currently under preparation, said a government official in the know.

India’s national cybersecurity coordinator (NCSC) Lt. Gen. Rajesh Pant (retired) is working on these criteria since December. According to the official cited above, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the department of telecommunications (DoT) will issue the final list of approved manufacturers on a portal that will be launched in June. The portal will also act as a gateway for all suppliers whose equipment telecom operators want to procure. Telcos will be mandated to submit the details of the vendor and its products on the portal, where they can track the progress of their approval process.

“Currently, most service providers buy equipment on an L1 (lowest-bidder) basis. We do not have any form of embargo or condition to procure such gear. We are worried about the procurement of active programmable components such as chips for which we are tightening the rules,” the official said.

In December, the Union government said it was working on a list of approved telecom equipment vendors, given growing concerns around cyber threats and cross-border surveillance. Following last year’s Ladakh border conflict with China, where 20 Indian soldiers died, New Delhi banned more than 200 Chinese apps and amended rules for procurement of telecom gear.

China’s Huawei and ZTE are among a handful of global telecom equipment suppliers that include Nokia Corp, Ericsson and Samsung. In addition to the gear vendors, chip or semiconductor manufacturers such as Intel Corp and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. will also be scrutinized for inclusion in the list of trusted sources, the official said.

Barring Chinese vendors could have cost implications for telcos, especially as India prepares for the rollout of 5G wireless service later this year or early 2022. The official said the changes to the procurement policy and tighter rules are being deliberately implemented ahead of 5G. “Any wireless network has these components — mobile phones/devices, which is the endpoint, RAN (radio access network), transport where optical fibre cable is used, and core, which is where details of subscribers, location register, etc., are stored, making it the most crucial part,” the official said.

With the launch of 5G, which offers low latency, some of these components will be skipped, as a result of which the core of a network will have direct exposure to cybersecurity threats and attacks, the official added.

If telcos or ISPs want to use equipment supplied by vendors that are not on the pre-approved list, they will have to upload the details, including the company and products, on the portal, which will then be verified and approved or rejected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china telecom telecom gear china-india tie + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The Central Consumer Protection Authority has so far issued 37 show cause notices, including to e-tailers and travel portals.(File Photo)
The Central Consumer Protection Authority has so far issued 37 show cause notices, including to e-tailers and travel portals.(File Photo)
business

E-commerce disputes on the rise, shows data

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:15 AM IST
  • E-commerce disputes raised by buyers through the national consumer helpline (1800-11-4000) have outstripped complaints with regard to offline purchases, data from the consumer affairs ministry shows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VW entered the Indian market in 2001 through vehicles under the Skoda brand from its Czech Republic unit.(Reuters)
VW entered the Indian market in 2001 through vehicles under the Skoda brand from its Czech Republic unit.(Reuters)
business

Cheaper models to fuel Volkswagen’s India drive

By Malyaban Ghosh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:09 AM IST
  • The world’s largest automaker is ramping up local sourcing of auto parts to offer more affordable ownership costs as it prepares to start selling the Kushaq mid-sized sport-utility vehicle in July.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The telecom department will issue the final list of approved manufacturers on a portal that will be launched in June.(REUTERS)
The telecom department will issue the final list of approved manufacturers on a portal that will be launched in June.(REUTERS)
business

Chinese vendors may supply gear to India

By Ishita Guha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:06 AM IST
  • Barring Chinese vendors could have cost implications for telcos, especially as India prepares for the rollout of 5G wireless service later this year or early 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a 2007 report of RBI’s technical group set up to review state legislations on money lending, all states require registration or license to carry out money lending.. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo(REUTERS)
According to a 2007 report of RBI’s technical group set up to review state legislations on money lending, all states require registration or license to carry out money lending.. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Government planning crackdown on apps offering cash loans online

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:23 AM IST
  • The central bank constituted on January 13 a working group on digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps, after such reports poured in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While tariffs were suspended on some spirits, the EU's 25% tariff on American whiskey remains in place, and the rate is set to double to 50% in June. (AP File Photo )
While tariffs were suspended on some spirits, the EU's 25% tariff on American whiskey remains in place, and the rate is set to double to 50% in June. (AP File Photo )
business

US whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute

AP, Louisville
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:49 PM IST
American whiskey makers have been caught up in the trans-Atlantic trade dispute since mid-2018, when the EU imposed tariffs on American whiskey and other US products in response to Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The household debt to GDP ratio, which has been steadily increasing since Q1 of FY19, has jumped sharply to 37.1 in Q2 of FY21 from 35.4 in Q1, according to RBI report.(Mint File Photo )
The household debt to GDP ratio, which has been steadily increasing since Q1 of FY19, has jumped sharply to 37.1 in Q2 of FY21 from 35.4 in Q1, according to RBI report.(Mint File Photo )
business

Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2: RBI report

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:42 PM IST
The RBI house economists said normally when the economy stalls or contract, household savings go up and when the economy recovers it falls as people become more confident of spending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view shows the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019.(REUTERS)
A view shows the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019.(REUTERS)
business

Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion

AP, Dubai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Saudi Arabian Oil Co. on Sunday released its financial results a year after the pandemic sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows as people stopped moving around the world to slow the spread of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE building
The BSE building
business

Market cap of 8 of top 10 valued companies tanks over 1.38 lakh crore

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:24 AM IST
  • During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 933.84 points or 1.83 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On a weekly basis, gold was up by only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 per 10 gram.(Reuters)
On a weekly basis, gold was up by only 250 per 10 gram.(Reuters)
business

Gold prices struggle in India this week; demand remains subdued

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:05 AM IST
  • The demand for buying gold in the country however remained subdued over the week which had perked up earlier this month after prices of the yellow metal dropped to nearly one-year level of 44,150, news agency Reuters reported, citing gold dealers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IPO includes a fresh issue of shares amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 crore and an offer for sale worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 crore.(iStock)
The IPO includes a fresh issue of shares amounting to 300 crore and an offer for sale worth 300 crore.(iStock)
business

Laxmi Organic IPO share allocation: How to check status

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • Here's how to check the allotment status of Laxmi Organic IPO
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apple said it was disappointed with the verdict and planned to appeal.(Reuters File Photo)
Apple said it was disappointed with the verdict and planned to appeal.(Reuters File Photo)
business

US jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:11 PM IST
PMC, a licensing firm, had originally sued Apple in 2015 alleging the tech giant's iTunes service infringed seven of its patents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: People visit a Qualcomm booth at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: People visit a Qualcomm booth at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song(REUTERS)
business

Qualcomm CEO says shortage of older chips likely to ease sooner

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Demand has soared for chips in recent months, with panic buying further squeezing capacity and driving up costs of even the cheapest components of nearly all microchips.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The weather-induced shortage is a new factor for the auto industry.(AP)
The weather-induced shortage is a new factor for the auto industry.(AP)
business

Toyota suspends Czech operations as auto-chip shortage worsens

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:48 PM IST
  • The Kolin factory will be on hiatus from Monday, March 22, due to low supplies of semiconductors caused by production delays after the cold weather in the US, spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto said Saturday. The facility assembles the compact car Aygo for the European market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Filing for revised or delayed income tax return (ITR) needs to be done by March 31, 2021 for the current financial year.(Representative Image)
Filing for revised or delayed income tax return (ITR) needs to be done by March 31, 2021 for the current financial year.(Representative Image)
business

Checklist of financial tasks which need to be completed before March 31

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:43 PM IST
  • Here’s a checklist of all the financial tasks which need to be performed before March 31, 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has decided to hire a firm to design a training programme that can be delivered online as well as through in-person sessions(HT Archive)
The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has decided to hire a firm to design a training programme that can be delivered online as well as through in-person sessions(HT Archive)
business

PSB Directors to get lessons in corporate governance

By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:31 AM IST
  • The course content, the bureau said, should necessarily be designed for induction of new directors, the orientation of nominee directors and knowledge updates for seasoned directors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP