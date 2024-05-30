ChrysCapital invests $100 million in eyecare chain Centre for Sight

Private equity firm ChrysCapital has invested up to $100 million in New Delhi-based Centre for Sight (CFS). The investment from ChrysCapital is a mix of primary and secondary and will support CFS in accelerating its expansion plans. Commenting on the investment, Raghav Ramdev, Managing Director, ChrysCapital said, “The healthcare sector in India is key area focus for ChrysCapital given the significantly underserved market and the potential for share gain for organized players. ChrysCapital is very excited to partner with Centre For Sight, which has exhibited robust growth while maintaining strong profitability. We look forward to working with the team and strengthen CFS’s position as one of the leading healthcare delivery platforms in India.” The investment from ChrysCapital is a mix of primary and secondary and will support CFS in accelerating its expansion plans.(Representational)

As per the investment, the transaction involves a mix of primary infusion and purchase of the entire stake held by Mahindra Holdings Limited- a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.

Dr. Mahipal Sachdev, Chairman and Founder of Center For Sight said, "I am delighted and excited to welcome ChrysCapital, one of the most sought-after investors, as a valued partner in the next phase of growth of the business. ChrysCapital’s investment is an endorsement of Centre For Sight’s capabilities and will also provide impetus to Company’s growth plans of strengthening its leadership position. I also take this opportunity to thank Mahindra Holdings for their support in our journey over the last 5 years, specially during the testing times of Covid. It’s a relationship that CFS will value forever.”