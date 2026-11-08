Diwali muhurat trading highlights: Sensex, Nifty snap winning streak, close in red; Sun Pharma gains
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: The session comes after a strong week for the markets. The Nifty rose more than 8% over the week, while the Sensex and Nifty recorded gains for seven consecutive sessions.
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Indian stock markets will open for a special trading session on Sunday, November 8, to mark Diwali and the start of Samvat 2083, the new Hindu calendar year....Read More
The session comes after a strong week for the markets. The Nifty rose more than 8% over the week, while the Sensex and Nifty recorded gains for seven consecutive sessions. The markets also posted their biggest weekly gains in nearly six years.
Investors will now watch whether the recent rally continues during Sunday's special session. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold muhurat trading from 2.20 pm to 3.30 pm. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also open for a special session.
Muhurat trading is a long-standing Diwali tradition. Many investors consider it an auspicious time to make symbolic investments and mark the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year.
Diwali muhurat trading 2026: Timings and schedule
- Main trading session: Investors can buy and sell shares between 2.20 pm and 3.30 pm.
- Pre-market preparations: Investors can make requests through their brokers from 1.15 pm, while the exchanges will prepare for the main session between 2.05 pm and 2.20 pm.
- Special trading windows: The exchanges will also hold sessions for block deals, select stocks and closing trades.
- Post-market session: Trading-related activities will continue until 4 pm.
- The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also hold a special muhurat trading session.
MCX muhurat trading 2026: Commodity market timings
- The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), where commodities such as gold and silver are traded, will also hold a special session on Diwali.
- Its pre-session will run from 2.05 pm to 2.10 pm. Investors will be able to place limit orders between 2.10 pm and 2.15 pm.
- The order matching and confirmation window will be open from 2.15 pm to 2.17 pm. The remaining time until 2.20 pm will be kept as a buffer period.
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- 8 Nov 2026, 05:11:36 PM IST
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- 8 Nov 2026, 04:17:11 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: M&M, IndiGo, Trent among top losers in Muhurat trading
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest loser, declining 0.92% to ₹3,264.70.
IndiGo fell 0.88% to ₹5,412.05, while Trent slipped 0.81% to ₹3,050.10. Infosys declined 0.73% to ₹1,172.
Bharti Airtel shed 0.62% to ₹2,083.25.
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- 8 Nov 2026, 03:59:32 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Sun Pharma leads top gainers in Muhurat trading, rises 2.96%
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries emerged as the top gainer in the special Muhurat trading session, climbing 2.96% to ₹1,915.10.
Tata Steel followed with a gain of 1.88% to ₹189.50.
Maruti Suzuki rose 0.79% to ₹12,837, while Power Grid gained 0.77% to ₹261.50.
Adani Ports advanced 0.72% to ₹1,950.50.
- 8 Nov 2026, 03:48:01 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Sensex dips 28.62 points to settle at 80,999.40
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Sensex dips 28.62 points to settle at 80,999.40 in special Muhurat trading; Nifty down 43.95 points to 24,986.40.
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- 8 Nov 2026, 03:37:04 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Stock markets begin Samvat 2083 on a firm note in special Muhurat trading
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the special Muhurat trading session on a bullish note on Sunday, supported by buying in blue-chips such as Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank.
Continuing the prevailing bullish trend in the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 401.80 points to 81,406 in the Muhurat session, marking the beginning of Hindu calendar Samvat 2083.
The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 79.15 points to 25,109.40.
In the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Maruti and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest gainers.
Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.
- 8 Nov 2026, 03:24:07 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Indian economy to grow faster, foreign capital returning to markets, says NSE CEO Chauhan
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: India's economy is expected to grow at a faster pace in the coming year, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a renewed interest from foreign investors in domestic markets, said Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Via PTI
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- 8 Nov 2026, 03:21:11 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Lower crude, global stability to drive market growth in new Samvat, says ANMI President Kamlesh Shroff
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: India's macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong, with economic growth of over 7 per cent expected to support equity markets in the new Samvat year, said Kamlesh Shroff, National President of the Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI).
- 8 Nov 2026, 03:08:53 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Sensex jumps 402 points, Nifty rises 79 points at start of Muhurat trading session
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher during the special Muhurat trading session on Sunday, supported by buying in heavyweight stocks such as Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank.
The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 401.80 points to 81,406 in early trade, marking the beginning of the Hindu calendar year Samvat 2083.
The 50-share NSE Nifty also advanced 79.15 points to 25,109.40.
Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Maruti and Bharat Electronics were among the top gainers.
On the other hand, Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.
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- 8 Nov 2026, 02:58:24 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Adani Ports gains 1.08% in special trading session
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Adani Ports advanced 1.08% to ₹1,957.60, ranking third among the top gainers.
- 8 Nov 2026, 02:43:30 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty rise in Muhurat trading
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Sensex jumps 401.80 points to 81,406 in special Muhurat trading session; Nifty climbs 79.15 points to 25,109.40.
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- 8 Nov 2026, 02:41:45 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Who are the top gainers and losers in early Muhurat trading?
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Top gainers: Sun Pharma led the early gains, rising 3.30%, followed by Tata Steel (2.45%), Adani Ports (1.11%), Maruti Suzuki (0.90%) and BEL (0.83%).
Top losers: IndiGo and Infosys were the biggest laggards, both falling 0.48%, followed by Trent and Bajaj Finserv (0.26% each) and L&T (0.17%).
- 8 Nov 2026, 02:29:27 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Infosys, M&M among early laggards
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Infosys was the biggest loser among the stocks in early trade, declining 0.18% to ₹1,178.50.
Mahindra & Mahindra slipped 0.08% to ₹3,292.30, while Bharti Airtel and IndiGo fell 0.04% each.
Kotak Mahindra Bank was marginally down 0.01%.
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- 8 Nov 2026, 02:28:33 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Tata Steel leads early gainers, jumps 2.82%
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Tata Steel emerged as the top gainer during the Muhurat trading session, rising 2.82% to ₹191.25.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries followed with a gain of 1.83% to ₹1,893.95.
BEL and Adani Ports were also among the leading gainers, advancing 1.05% each, while Titan gained 1.04% to ₹5,046.
- 8 Nov 2026, 02:26:48 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Stock markets open special session, Samvat 2083 begins
Indian stock markets opened for the special Muhurat trading session on Sunday at 2.20 pm, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083. The NSE and BSE began continuous trading at 2:20 pm, with the one-hour session scheduled to conclude at 3:30 pm.
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- 8 Nov 2026, 02:19:09 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Markets likely to deliver moderate returns in Samvat 2083
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to deliver moderate returns in Samvat 2083, with investors advised to prioritise asset allocation and quality stocks over momentum-driven investments amid global uncertainties and volatile market conditions, according to Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund's annual Muhurat investment outlook.
In its 'Muhurat Picks Samvat 2083' presentation, the fund house said investors should maintain a long-term investment horizon and follow disciplined asset allocation to navigate volatility arising from geopolitical tensions, fluctuations in crude oil prices and a hawkish stance by global central banks.
Despite these external challenges, the fund house highlighted India's economic resilience, citing a projected gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.1% in FY27. It said domestic demand continues to support corporate earnings growth, while high-frequency indicators point towards a broad-based economic recovery.
Via ANI
- 8 Nov 2026, 02:11:10 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: What did Muhurat trading look like before electronic markets?
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Diwali brought brokers and their families to the BSE’s iconic trading floor in Mumbai. The occasion mixed business with celebration: traders dressed for the festival, families visited the exchange and token purchases and sales were made amid the bustle of the floor. That began to change in the late ’90s as India’s exchanges shifted to screen-based trading.
The crowd on the floor disappeared, trading moved to brokers’ offices and desktops, and eventually onto investors’ phones. The ritual nevertheless has survived. Exchanges still mark the occasion, brokers continue to organize Diwali ceremonies and investors place trades from wherever they happen to be. Likewise, businesses that long ago replaced handwritten ledgers with accounting software may still place a ceremonial book — or sometimes a laptop — alongside other objects during Diwali worship.
Via Bloomberg
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- 8 Nov 2026, 02:10:03 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Why is Diwali associated with investing?
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: For generations, merchant families in parts of India have used Diwali to reconcile accounts and open new ledgers for the coming business year. Central to the custom is the worship of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity. Known as Lakshmi Puja, this is an important part of Diwali celebrations.
In the state of Gujarat, the ritual is called Chopda Pujan, literally the worship of account books. Marwari families have similar traditions involving the opening of bahi-khata or account books. The traditional business year is separate from India’s official financial year, which runs from April 1 through March 31.
Via Bloomberg
- 8 Nov 2026, 01:51:19 PM IST
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: What is muhurat trading and why is it held on Diwali?
Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Muhurat Trading is a special one-hour stock market session held by Indian exchanges on Diwali. The tradition marks the beginning of a new Hindu financial year, known as Samvat.
The session is considered auspicious by many investors, who believe that buying shares during this period can bring prosperity and good fortune in the coming year. Many investors use the occasion to buy shares as a symbolic start to their investments for the new year.
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