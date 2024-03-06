 Facebook, Instagram outage: Memes on X mock Mark Zuckerberg and his India visit - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Facebook, Instagram outage: Memes on X mock Mark Zuckerberg and his India visit

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 08:25 AM IST

Facebook, Instagram outage: #Instagramdown, Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg were trending on Elon Musk's social media platform X.

Facebook-Instagram Global Outage: Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and Messenger suffered a brief outage on Tuesday evening when thousands of users in India and several other countries were unable to access the platforms or logged out from them for over an hour. Within minutes of the outage, users moved to X (formerly Twitter) and shared memes over the global outage issue. #Instagramdown, Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg were trending on the social media platform as users expressed how they were unable to load apps, deliver messages and refresh their search feeds on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook-Instagram Global Outage: Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms experienced login issues in what appeared to be a widespread outage.(AP)
Facebook-Instagram Global Outage: A look at the top memes on X:

With a click from Akshay Kumar's movie 'Khatta Meetha', a user said, “Mark Zuckerberg And Meta trying to restart Instagram and Facebook Servers.”

Mr Bean was also used by a user who the character, as X, is seen in a hospital sitting next to a patient covered with bandages.

Even X owner Elon Musk responded to Meta spokesperson Andy Stone's statement with a meme.

American pop star Paris Hilton also shared a meme on the Meta outage.

Spokesperson for Meta Andy Stone said that the issue was "resolved as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted."

Andy Stone wrote on X, “Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

