 Facebook, Instagram down globally, users complain of being logged out - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Facebook, Instagram down globally, users complain of being logged out

Facebook, Instagram down globally, users complain of being logged out

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 10:00 PM IST

Instagram, Facebook down: Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta's Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Threads experience server issues; users report page loading problems

Instagram, Facebook down: Meta grapples with widespread outages as Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and Messenger experience disruptions globally.

Instagram down
Instagram down

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, has recorded over 3,00,000 Facebook outages and over 47,000 outage reports for Instagram worldwide.

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta said that they are working to fix the problem.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

Instagram, Facebook, Meta, Messenger not working

Users experienced issues around 8:56 pm, reporting difficulties in loading content on their feeds. Issues are being reported with the app, login, and uploading content.

London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks also reported on X that four Meta platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads, were currently facing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.

Meta's status dashboard indicated that the application programming interface (API) for WhatsApp Business was also experiencing issues. Downdetector, a platform that tracks outages by aggregating status reports from various sources, including users, received approximately 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    HT News Desk

