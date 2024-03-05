 Elon Musk trolls Facebook, Instagram amid global outage - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Elon Musk trolls Facebook, Instagram amid global outage

Elon Musk trolls Facebook, Instagram amid global outage

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 10:35 PM IST

Social media giant Meta said that it was looking into global outage of its Facebook, Instagram and Threads platforms

Elon Musk on Tuesday took to social media platform X to share his take on Meta's Facebook and Instagram facing global outage. The billionaire share an animated image of a penguin bearing X logo staring at others having logos of Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

“If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working,” Musk posted on X.

Social media platform X owner Elon Musk(AFP)
Social media platform X owner Elon Musk(AFP)

Social media giant Meta said that it was looking into global outage of its Facebook, Instagram and Threads platforms after users complained of being locked out of their accounts.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: Is WhatsApp down? Users report issues with voice and sending messages

As per DownDetector website, reports that Facebook was down peaked at around 500,000 at 10:30 am US east coast time (1530 GMT). Instagram peaked at about 70,000 reports at the same time.

The DownDetector map showed outages being experienced in cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and many others, ANI reported.

Threads, the rival to Twitter, was also suffering reports of outages, though WhatsApp, Meta's messaging service, seemed spared, AFP reported.

Facebook's status page said the site was suffering "major disruptions" and that "engineering teams are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

ALSO READ: After Facebook, Instagram global outage, YouTube users complain of snag

Users trying to access Facebook were asked to log in but were unable to sign in using the correct password. On Instagram, mobile users were seeing their feeds not refreshed.

Several users had turned to X to complain about issues faced by their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On