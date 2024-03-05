Elon Musk trolls Facebook, Instagram amid global outage

Elon Musk on Tuesday took to social media platform X to share his take on Meta's Facebook and Instagram facing global outage. The billionaire share an animated image of a penguin bearing X logo staring at others having logos of Facebook, Instagram and Threads.



“If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working,” Musk posted on X. Social media platform X owner Elon Musk(AFP)

Social media giant Meta said that it was looking into global outage of its Facebook, Instagram and Threads platforms after users complained of being locked out of their accounts.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.



As per DownDetector website, reports that Facebook was down peaked at around 500,000 at 10:30 am US east coast time (1530 GMT). Instagram peaked at about 70,000 reports at the same time.



The DownDetector map showed outages being experienced in cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and many others, ANI reported.

Threads, the rival to Twitter, was also suffering reports of outages, though WhatsApp, Meta's messaging service, seemed spared, AFP reported.

Facebook's status page said the site was suffering "major disruptions" and that "engineering teams are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."



Users trying to access Facebook were asked to log in but were unable to sign in using the correct password. On Instagram, mobile users were seeing their feeds not refreshed.



Several users had turned to X to complain about issues faced by their Facebook and Instagram accounts.