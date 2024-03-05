Is WhatsApp down? Users report issues with voice and sending messages

Amid the global outage affecting Meta platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and Messenger, some users also reported issues with another social media platform owned by Mark Zuckerberg, WhatsApp. WhatsApp down(AFP)

Meta's status dashboard showed that the application programming interface (API) for WhatsApp Business was also experiencing issues.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, received approximately 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp. The problem started surfacing at around 9:26pm. Users reported problems with sending messages, voice and also with the application.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.