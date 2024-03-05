 Is WhatsApp down? Users report issues with voice and sending messages - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Is WhatsApp down? Users report issues with voice and sending messages

Is WhatsApp down? Users report issues with voice and sending messages

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 10:09 PM IST

Global outage hits Meta platforms; WhatsApp also affected

Amid the global outage affecting Meta platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and Messenger, some users also reported issues with another social media platform owned by Mark Zuckerberg, WhatsApp.

WhatsApp down(AFP)
WhatsApp down(AFP)

Meta's status dashboard showed that the application programming interface (API) for WhatsApp Business was also experiencing issues.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, received approximately 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp. The problem started surfacing at around 9:26pm. Users reported problems with sending messages, voice and also with the application.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On