After Facebook, Instagram global outage, YouTube users complain of snag

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 10:08 PM IST

YouTube down: Users face problems with streaming video amid Facebook, Instagram outage

Amid major global outages faced by popular Meta services like Facebook and Instagram, internet users have also reported issues in accessing Google's video streaming platform YouTube. Internet traffic observer Down Detector shows hundreds of YouTube users reporting problems with streaming and uploading videos on the platform.

User have reported issues with video streaming on YouTube. (YouTube | Representative image)

Meanwhile, users of Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a global outage.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.

London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads -- were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.”

But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.

