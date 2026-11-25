Walmart-owned Flipkart Group on Wednesday said its chief executive officer, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, would step down and leave the company after more than 11 years at the e-commerce firm, Reuters reported.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy speaks during the announcement event for the 13th 'The Big Billion Days 2026', in Bengaluru. (ANI) more less

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Krishnamurthy's exit comes after he played a central role in transforming Flipkart from an online shopping platform into a broader digital commerce group, with businesses spanning fashion, travel, logistics and quick commerce.

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The company did not immediately disclose the reason for his departure or name a successor.

Krishnamurthy's journey at Flipkart

Krishnamurthy joined Flipkart in 2016 and was appointed its chief executive in January 2017. He became group CEO in 2018, following Walmart's acquisition of a controlling stake in the company.

A former executive at Tiger Global Management, Krishnamurthy took charge of Flipkart at a crucial stage in its growth. Walmart acquired a 77% stake in the Bengaluru-based company for $16 billion in 2018, in one of the largest deals in the global retail sector.

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{{^usCountry}} Under his leadership, Flipkart expanded beyond its core marketplace business, strengthening its fashion platform Myntra and investing in newer segments such as grocery, fintech and quick commerce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under his leadership, Flipkart expanded beyond its core marketplace business, strengthening its fashion platform Myntra and investing in newer segments such as grocery, fintech and quick commerce. {{/usCountry}}

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The group now includes businesses such as Myntra, Cleartrip, Ekart, Shopsy and Flipkart Minutes, its quick commerce offering.