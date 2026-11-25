Walmart-owned Flipkart Group on Wednesday said its chief executive officer, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, would step down and leave the company after more than 11 years at the e-commerce firm, Reuters reported.
Krishnamurthy's exit comes after he played a central role in transforming Flipkart from an online shopping platform into a broader digital commerce group, with businesses spanning fashion, travel, logistics and quick commerce.
The company did not immediately disclose the reason for his departure or name a successor.
Krishnamurthy's journey at Flipkart
Krishnamurthy joined Flipkart in 2016 and was appointed its chief executive in January 2017. He became group CEO in 2018, following Walmart's acquisition of a controlling stake in the company.
A former executive at Tiger Global Management, Krishnamurthy took charge of Flipkart at a crucial stage in its growth. Walmart acquired a 77% stake in the Bengaluru-based company for $16 billion in 2018, in one of the largest deals in the global retail sector.
Under his leadership, Flipkart expanded beyond its core marketplace business, strengthening its fashion platform Myntra and investing in newer segments such as grocery, fintech and quick commerce.{{/usCountry}}
Under his leadership, Flipkart expanded beyond its core marketplace business, strengthening its fashion platform Myntra and investing in newer segments such as grocery, fintech and quick commerce.{{/usCountry}}
The group now includes businesses such as Myntra, Cleartrip, Ekart, Shopsy and Flipkart Minutes, its quick commerce offering.
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