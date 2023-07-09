Home / Business / Gautam Adani lost over 4 trillion in past six months of 2023: Report

Gautam Adani lost over 4 trillion in past six months of 2023: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jul 09, 2023 02:19 PM IST

Gautam Adani lso registered the biggest one-day loss of any billionaire, losing $20.8 billion on January 27.

Billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani's net worth sank between January and June this year, Bloomberg reported. The Adani Group chairperson lost 60.2 billion (over 4 trillion) in the past six months. He also registered the biggest one-day loss of any billionaire, losing $20.8 billion on January 27, the day Hindenburg Research in its report accused his group of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. Adani has denied allegations by the the US research firm.

Gautam Adani, billionaire and chairman of Adani Group.(Bloomberg file)
Gautam Adani, billionaire and chairman of Adani Group.(Bloomberg file)

Earlier in May, the Supreme Court-appointed expert panel to probe regulatory failure by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and alleged breach of laws by Adani Group, had informed the top court that the allegations of stock price manipulations or violation of norms by Adani Group cannot be proved at this stage.

On June 27, Gautam Adani in the annual report of his flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd, referred to the Supreme Court-appointed panel's report which said it found no failure. The tycoon called the report a combination of ‘targeted misinformation’ and ‘outdated discredited allegations’ which were aimed at damaging his reputation and generating profits via a deliberate drive-down of the stock prices.

Top 500 richest people added $852 billion to their fortunes

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the world's 500 richest people grew richer by $852 billion in the first of this year. Each member of the index earned an average of $14 million a day over the past six months. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg who have locked horns with each other due to their proposed cage fight as well as Twitter vs Threads showdown, too added to their fortunes.

While Musk earned $96.6 billion through June 30, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gained $58.9 billion.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out