Gold price hits record high, set for best month in 14 years on safe-haven rush

Gold prices rose to hit a fresh high on Tuesday and were poised for their best month in 14 years, as the fears of a potential US government shutdown and growing expectations of further US interest rate cuts boosted demand for the safe-haven metal. Gold, often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty, thrives in a low-interest-rate environment. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,848.65 per ounce, as of 0309 GMT. Bullion has risen 11.6% so far in September, and is on track for its best month since August 2011, if current momentum persists. US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.6% to $3,877.

“The looming government shutdown creates a haze of uncertainty over the market, which has served to accelerate gold's gains,” said KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer. “The $4,000 level now seems a viable year-end target for gold whilst market dynamics such as the lower interest rates and ongoing geopolitical hotspots keep working in favour of the precious metal.”

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponents appeared to make little progress at a White House meeting aimed at heading off a government shutdown that could disrupt a wide range of services as soon as Wednesday.

Recent economic data has lifted expectations for further US Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, with traders pricing in a roughly 89% chance of a 25-bps reduction at the next Fed meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem said he was open to further rate cuts but the Fed must be cautious and keep rates high enough to continue to lean against inflation.

Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed ETF, said its holdings rose 0.60% to 1,011.73 metric tons on Monday, their highest since July 2022.

Investors now await the US data on job openings, private payrolls, the ISM manufacturing PMI and non-farm payrolls report on Friday for further clues on the economy's health.

The US Labor Department confirmed on Monday that its statistics agency would suspend economic data releases, including the closely-watched monthly employment report for September, in the event of a partial government shutdown.

Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $46.93 per ounce and gained 18.2% so far this month. Platinum fell 0.8% to $1,588.70 and palladium dropped 0.7% to $1,258.60.