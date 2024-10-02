Gold Rate Today 02-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

On October 2, 2024, gold and silver rates have been updated. The current price of 24 carat gold stands at ₹7707.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹330.0. In contrast, the price of 22 carat gold is ₹7066.3 per gram, down by ₹300.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a fluctuation of -0.46%, while in the last month, it has dropped by -5.5%. The silver price remains steady at ₹98000.0 per kg, showing no change.

In Delhi, the gold rate is currently ₹77073.0 for 10 grams. On the previous day, October 1, 2024, the gold price was ₹77563.0 for 10 grams, and on September 26, 2024, it was ₹77203.0 for the same quantity.

The silver rate in Delhi is recorded at ₹98000.0 per kg, unchanged from October 1, 2024, when the price was also ₹98000.0 per kg. Last week, on September 26, 2024, the price was ₹98200.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹76921.0 for 10 grams. This represents a decrease from ₹77411.0 on October 1, 2024, and ₹77051.0 on September 26, 2024.

The silver rate in Chennai is reported at ₹103600.0 per kg, remaining the same as on October 1, 2024, and slightly lower than ₹103800.0 on September 26, 2024.

In Mumbai, the current gold rate is ₹76927.0 for 10 grams, down from ₹77417.0 on October 1, 2024, and ₹77057.0 on September 26, 2024.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹97300.0 per kg, unchanged from October 1, 2024, but an increase from ₹95100.0 on September 26, 2024.

In Kolkata, the gold rate stands at ₹76925.0 for 10 grams, a decrease from ₹77415.0 on October 1, 2024, and ₹77055.0 on September 26, 2024.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹98800.0 per kg, consistent with the price on October 1, 2024, and slightly lower than ₹99000.0 on September 26, 2024.

The gold futures for February 2025 on MCX are currently trading at ₹76822.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹1.044 at the time of reporting. Meanwhile, the silver futures for May 2025 are trading at ₹95269.0 per kg, up by ₹0.535.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to the pricing. Additionally, international factors like the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.