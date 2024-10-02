Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 02-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 02, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77073.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 98000.0/Kg in Delhi.

On October 2, 2024, gold and silver rates have been updated. The current price of 24 carat gold stands at 7707.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of 330.0. In contrast, the price of 22 carat gold is 7066.3 per gram, down by 300.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a fluctuation of -0.46%, while in the last month, it has dropped by -5.5%. The silver price remains steady at 98000.0 per kg, showing no change.

In Delhi, the gold rate is currently 77073.0 for 10 grams. On the previous day, October 1, 2024, the gold price was 77563.0 for 10 grams, and on September 26, 2024, it was 77203.0 for the same quantity.

The silver rate in Delhi is recorded at 98000.0 per kg, unchanged from October 1, 2024, when the price was also 98000.0 per kg. Last week, on September 26, 2024, the price was 98200.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 76921.0 for 10 grams. This represents a decrease from 77411.0 on October 1, 2024, and 77051.0 on September 26, 2024.

The silver rate in Chennai is reported at 103600.0 per kg, remaining the same as on October 1, 2024, and slightly lower than 103800.0 on September 26, 2024.

In Mumbai, the current gold rate is 76927.0 for 10 grams, down from 77417.0 on October 1, 2024, and 77057.0 on September 26, 2024.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 97300.0 per kg, unchanged from October 1, 2024, but an increase from 95100.0 on September 26, 2024.

In Kolkata, the gold rate stands at 76925.0 for 10 grams, a decrease from 77415.0 on October 1, 2024, and 77055.0 on September 26, 2024.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 98800.0 per kg, consistent with the price on October 1, 2024, and slightly lower than 99000.0 on September 26, 2024.

The gold futures for February 2025 on MCX are currently trading at 76822.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 1.044 at the time of reporting. Meanwhile, the silver futures for May 2025 are trading at 95269.0 per kg, up by 0.535.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to the pricing. Additionally, international factors like the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On