Gold Rate Today 08-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 08, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today : The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77613.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate decreased on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7761.3 per gm, down by 220.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7116.3 per gm, down by 200.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.99%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -5.63%. The silver rate is 100000.0 per kg, by 0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 77613.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 07-10-2024, the price of gold was 77843.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 02-10-2024 was 77073.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 100000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 07-10-2024, the price of silver was 100100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 02-10-2024 was 98000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 77461.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 07-10-2024, the price of gold was 77691.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 02-10-2024 was 76921.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 105600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 07-10-2024, the price of silver was 105700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 02-10-2024 was 103600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 77467.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 07-10-2024, the price of gold was 77697.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 02-10-2024 was 76927.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 99200.0/Kg. Yesterday on 07-10-2024, the price of silver was 99400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 02-10-2024 was 97300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 77465.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 07-10-2024, the price of gold was 77695.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 02-10-2024 was 76925.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 100800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 07-10-2024, the price of silver was 100900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 02-10-2024 was 98800.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 76395.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.218 at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 2140.0 per kg, up by 20.699 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
