Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gold Rate Today 30-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 30, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today : The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77563.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 98000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The gold rate decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7756.3 per gm, down by 10.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7111.3 per gm, down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has changed in the last week by -1.67%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.81%. The silver rate is 98000.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate in Delhi today is 77563.0/10 grams. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of gold was 77633.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was 76333.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is 98000.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of silver was 99200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was 96000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is 77411.0/10 grams. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of gold was 77481.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was 76181.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 103600.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of silver was 104800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was 100600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is 77417.0/10 grams. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of gold was 77487.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was 76187.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 97300.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of silver was 98500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was 95300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 77415.0/10 grams. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of gold was 77485.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was 76185.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 98800.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of silver was 100000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was 96800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 780.0 per 10 gm, up by 4.488 at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 5650.0 per kg, down by 16.234 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to the price fluctuations. Additionally, international factors, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
