Gold Rate Today 30-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The gold rate decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7756.3 per gm, down by ₹10.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹7111.3 per gm, down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has changed in the last week by -1.67%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.81%. The silver rate is ₹98000.0 per kg, down by ₹100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate in Delhi today is ₹77563.0/10 grams. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of gold was ₹77633.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was ₹76333.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹98000.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of silver was ₹99200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was ₹96000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹77411.0/10 grams. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of gold was ₹77481.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was ₹76181.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹103600.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of silver was ₹104800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was ₹100600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹77417.0/10 grams. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of gold was ₹77487.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was ₹76187.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹97300.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of silver was ₹98500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was ₹95300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹77415.0/10 grams. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of gold was ₹77485.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was ₹76185.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹98800.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 29-09-2024, the price of silver was ₹100000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 24-09-2024 was ₹96800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹780.0 per 10 gm, up by ₹4.488 at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹5650.0 per kg, down by ₹16.234 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to the price fluctuations. Additionally, international factors, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates in the Indian market.