Gold prices in India remained unchanged on Monday, November 23, as the rate for 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,980.08 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,22,249. The rates varied across some major cities, with Chennai recording the highest prices among the locations listed.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded higher in morning trade. According to Goodreturns, the gold contract for December 4 delivery was at ₹1,24,614 per 10 grams at 9:12 am, up ₹2,836 or 2.33% from its previous close of ₹1,21,778. The contract was near its intraday high of ₹1,24,725.
Gold rate today in major Indian cities
The 22-carat gold rate in India was ₹1,11,980.08 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,22,249. Delhi recorded the same rates.
In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,12,092.06 per 10 grams, while the 24-carat rate stood at ₹1,22,371.25.
Bengaluru recorded rates matching the national figures, with 22-carat gold at ₹1,11,980.08 and 24-carat gold at ₹1,22,249 per 10 grams.
Chennai had the highest rates among the cities listed. The 22-carat gold price stood at ₹1,12,987.90 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,23,329.24.{{/usCountry}}
Chennai had the highest rates among the cities listed. The 22-carat gold price stood at ₹1,12,987.90 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,23,329.24.{{/usCountry}}
In Hyderabad, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,12,204.04 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold at ₹1,22,493.50.
Silver rate today in India
Silver was priced at ₹1,488.71 for 10 grams in India on Monday, November 23. The rate stood at ₹14,885.10 for 100 grams and ₹1,48,851 per kilogram.
According to Goodreturns, silver was priced at ₹175 per gram, or ₹1,75,000 per kilogram.
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