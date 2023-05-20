Home / Business / Gold, silver prices on May 20: Check latest rates in your city

Gold, silver prices on May 20: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2023 08:52 AM IST

Find out the rates for 22K and 24K gold, as well as silver, for the sixth day of the week.

Gold prices on Saturday decreased by 300-400 as compared to the previous day. According to Goodreturns, 10 gram of 22 carot gold was priced at 55,800 whereas the same amount of 24 carot gold costs 60,870.

Price of 10 gram of gold was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,870 on Saturday. (Mint file)
Silver prices also declined in the country as cost of 10 gram of the metal stood at 743 after a reduction of 2 when compared to Friday.

CitiesGold (24K/10gm)Silver (per 10 gm)
Chennai 61,360 780
Mumbai 60,870 743
Delhi 61,020 743
Kolkata 60,870 743
Bengaluru 60,920 780
Hyderabad 60,870 780
Kerala 60,870 780
Pune 60,870 743
Vadodara 60,920 743

Factors determining silver price per 1 gram in India today

In India silver prices largely takes cues from what is happening in the international markets. Now we wish to state that gold and silver prices move almost in tune with each other. What we mean is that when gold prices go higher, silver prices too rally.

