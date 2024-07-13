Government may hand over MTNL operations to BSNL and not merge them

The government is considering to just hand over operations of the public sector telecom operator MTNL to the bigger BSNL instead of merging the two, Times of India reported, citing unidentified sources. Handing over debt-laden MTNL's operations to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) through an agreement is being looked into (Reuters)

Why is the government handing over MTNL operations to BSNL?

Both MTNL and BSNL have struggled financially in the past and have received bailouts even as recently around two years back.

Also Read: TCS CEO on Q1 results: ‘We’re happy, can't say company is on growth path again'

The government is considering handing over operations rather than a merger because a merger would involve de-listing MTNL, which means that the government would have to buy back a certain number of shares, according to the Times of India report.

How are MTNL's financials like?

MTNL reported an increased loss of ₹3,303 crore in the financial year 2023-24, compared to ₹2,911 crore during the previous year. The company's revenue dropped 15% to ₹728 crore from ₹862 crore last year.

Also Read: Adani aims to complete phase one of long-delayed Vizhinjam port by year-end

MTNL's debts also increased to ₹25,795 crore from ₹23,500 crore a year back. The company this week announced in a regulatory filing that it is unable to make interest payment to certain bondholders “due to insufficient funds,” PTI reported.

The final decision on the matter is likely to be taken in a month's time, according to the PTI report.

Though the subscriber base for private telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have grown over the years, MTNL has seen its customer base fall from just around 4.66 million users in January-March 2023 to 4.1 million users in this year.

MTNL offers services just in Delhi and Mumbai, but BSNL offers pan-India services except for Delhi and Mumbai.

Also Read: Invest on product and supply chain, less on ‘cute ads’: Ola CEO on slow EV sales