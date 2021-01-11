GST authorities arrest 215, including CEOs, for input tax credit error
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities have arrested 215 people, including 81 proprietors, 36 directors, three chief executives, six chartered accountants and one company secretary involved in fraudulently misappropriating input tax credit by using purchase invoices issued by fake companies, a finance ministry official said.
“GST intelligence authorities have found more than 6,600 fake GST registered entities involves in similar fraud. They have so far also booked about 2,200 cases and recovered more than Rs700 crore from these fraudsters,” the official said, requesting anonymity.
Armed with a list of over 6,600 business entities evading GST, the government launched a massive crackdown against GST frauds in November. The action was taken after the Law Committee of the GST Council took cognizance of large scale income tax credit fraud through fake companies.
“In its concerted drive for the past two months across the country against GST fake invoice frauds by fake entities and fly-by-night operators who fraudulently avail, pass on and utilise input tax credit in multi-layered scams, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and the CGST Commissionerates have so far arrested 215 persons and the drive against tax evasion is under progress,” the official said.
Those arrested not only include fake entities operators but also the end beneficiaries who connive with these fraudsters who are running businesses of fake invoices on commission basis, he said. “Use of data analytics, data-sharing and AI [artificial intelligence] has enabled the government to identify layer-by-layer activities of these fake entities and pinpoint the fraudsters with precise input,” he added.
In August last year, West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra wrote a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman where he said the total GST fraud might have already crossed the Rs1 lakh crore-mark since July 2017 and the Rs45,682 crore evasion detected by the Centre was understated. HT reported it on August 29, 2019.
Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on March 2, 2020, minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur quantified total GST evasion at Rs70,206.96 crore between July 2017 and January 2020, out of that, Rs34,591.21 crore was recovered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK regulator warns crypto investors risk losing ‘all their money’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's economy poised for recovery supported by Covid-19 vaccine rollout: Fitch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital Evolution Scorecard: India among top "Break Out Economies" in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dollar extends bounce as stimulus hopes stall short bets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex rises over 400 points to cross 49,000 for first time; Nifty at 14,459.70
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST authorities arrest 215, including CEOs, for input tax credit error
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy heading towards V-shaped recovery in 2021: Assocham
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband terminals gets approval in UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abu Dhabi raises February Murban crude pricing after Saudi boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank stocks are back in vogue on stimulus hopes, interest-rate outlook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Life insurance sector's new biz premium declines 3% in December
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FMCG cos look to hike prices to offset inflationary pressure on raw material
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘There’ll never be ads’: Signal jabs Facebook after WhatsApp updates terms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt creates special unit in I-T dept for probe into undisclosed foreign assets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox