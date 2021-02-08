HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit Systems for DOHS supply
State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with Elbit Systems Electro Optics Elop Ltd., Israel, for supply of Digital Overhead Head Up Display Systems (DOHS) during the recently concluded Aero India-2021.
The Digital Overhead HUDs will be initially manufactured in the existing facility of HAL's Division at Korwa, HAL said in a release. It said a dedicated facility will be augmented progressively in proportion to manufacturing volume.
HAL said the company and Elbit Systems have envisaged a mutual co-operation to upgrade its technological base and acquire high end technology on Digital Overhead HUD System which is primarily used in transport aircraft worldwide.
The Digital Overhead HUD with modern optics provides sharp brightness, larger field of view and larger head motion box.
Earlier, HAL's Korwa Division entered into a licensed Transfer of Technology agreement with ELOP Electro-Optics Industries Ltd, Israel for setting up the D-level maintenance and manufacturing facilities of CRT based HUD (front) in 2000 and 2003 respectively. More than 500 HUDs have been supplied for various Indian platforms such as Su-30MKI, Jaguar and MiG-27M upgrade, it added.
