Hyundai IPO to be allotted today: Here's how to check status online

Hyundai Motor India's initial public offering (IPO) closed on October 17 witnessing subscription of 2.37 times on the final day. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 14,21,94,700 equity shares by promoter Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) with no fresh issue component. Hyundai IPO allotment: Investors can check Hyundai IPO allotment status online through KFin Technologies or the BSE website by entering details like PAN and application number.(Reuters)

The issue worth ₹27,870 crore attracted bids for 23.63 crore shares against 9.98 crore shares on offer. However, the grey market premium were flat as compared to the share price ahead of the allotment.

Hyundai India IPO allotment

Those who have subscribed to the Hyundai Motor India IPO can expect the allotment of shares to be completed today (October 18). The shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on October 22.

Investors can check the allotment status through the official website of the IPO’s registrar, KFin Technologies or the BSE website.

Hyundai IPO allotment: How to check status online on KFin Tech

Step 1: Open the site of the registrar.

Step 2: Select the company from dropdown menu.

Step 3: Fill details like PAN, Application number or DP client ID.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button to see the allotment status on your screen.

Hyundai IPO allotment: How to check status online on BSE

Step 1: Open the website of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Read more: Gold at record high as Middle east tensions spark haven demand

Step 2: Click on 'Investors' option and from the 'Investor Services' dropdown, click on 'Status of Issue Application'.

Step 3: Click on ‘Application Status Check’ and select Equity in the issue type.

Step 4: Fill in the required details.

Step 7: Enter PAN and click on Search to view the status on your screen.