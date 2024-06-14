 Hyundai looks to sell up to 17.5% stake in India unit IPO: Report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyundai looks to sell up to 17.5% stake in India unit IPO: Report

Reuters |
Jun 14, 2024 02:33 PM IST

Hyundai IPO: The listing will reduce Hyundai Motor India's dependence on its Korean parent for funds.

South Korea's Hyundai Motor aims to file regulatory papers on Friday for the planned billion IPO of its Indian unit and is looking to sell a stake of up to 17.5% in the offering, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen on a car displayed at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul.(Reuters)
The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen on a car displayed at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul.(Reuters)

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, India's second-biggest carmaker behind Maruti Suzuki, will not issue new shares in the IPO which will involve its South Korean parent selling part of its stake in the wholly owned unit to retail and other investors via a so-called "offer for sale" route, the sources said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read more: Hyundai Motor India expected to file draft IPO papers with Sebi today: Reports

Hyundai Motor India declined to comment.

The issue will be Hyundai's first such listing outside South Korea, with the sources saying the company aimed to raise between $2.5 billion and $3 billion from the stake sale in the offer.

The India IPO is aimed at accelerating Hyundai's expansion in a country where it has operated for over 25 years and where its affordable cars like Santro and sports-utility vehicle Creta are popular with Indian buyers.

Read more: Godfrey Phillips' Samir Modi seeks police protection citing threat from mother: ‘I am feeling very threatened’

The listing will reduce Hyundai Motor India's dependence on its Korean parent for funds, giving it the financial muscle to take on local rivals such as Tata Motors and chart its own growth plans in a market that accounts for 14% of Hyundai's total global sales.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Hyundai looks to sell up to 17.5% stake in India unit IPO: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On