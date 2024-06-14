 Hyundai Motor India expected to file draft IPO papers with Sebi today: Reports - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyundai Motor India expected to file draft IPO papers with Sebi today: Reports

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2024 01:52 PM IST

Hyundai Motor IPO: This could mark India's biggest IPO so far after Life Insurance Corporation of India’s IPO of ₹20,557 crore ($2.46 billion) in May 2022.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is likely to file draft papers for its initial public offering (IPO) with market regulator Sebi today, reports claimed. The Indian arm of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Company will file a draft red herring prospectus for its $3-3.5-billion IPO, they added. This could mark India's biggest IPO so far after Life Insurance Corporation of India’s IPO of 20,557 crore ($2.46 billion) in May 2022.

Hyundai Motor IPO: The Indian arm of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Company will file a draft red herring prospectus for its $3-3.5-billion IPO.
Hyundai Motor IPO: The Indian arm of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Company will file a draft red herring prospectus for its $3-3.5-billion IPO.

Read more: GP Eco Solutions India IPO opens for subscription: All you need to know

An industry executive told Mint, “Listing its India subsidiary in the country indicates a significant potential for value-realisation from the world’s third-largest passenger vehicle market, which has not yet been fully reflected in Hyundai’s overall market valuation. The India listing is projected to allow a reevaluation of the (company’s) remaining operations and India’s weight in the business, potentially increasing Hyundai’s overall market capitalisation."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read more: Ixigo IPO allotment finalised: Step-by-step guide on how to check status online

Earlier, it was reported that the company picked advisors for initial public offering of its arm Hyundai Motor India Limited- Citi, JP Morgan and HSBC Securities and investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley.

The IPO could be purely an OFS (offer for sale) by the parent company.

Read more: Bajaj Housing Finance' 7,000 crore IPO to be launched soon, DRHP filed: Key things to know

In FY25, Hyundai Motor India is India’s second largest carmaker after Maruti Suzuki in terms of passenger sales volumes. In FY23, the Indian arm recorded a revenue of 60,000 crore with profit of 4,653 crore- highest amongst non-listed car manufacturers in the country, the company said.

 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Hyundai Motor India expected to file draft IPO papers with Sebi today: Reports
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On