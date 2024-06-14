GP Eco Solutions India IPO opens: Check price band, key details before subscribing
GP Eco Solutions India IPO will conclude on June 19. The price band of the issue has been set in the range of ₹90 to ₹94 per share.
The initial public offering of GP Eco Solutions India opens for subscription today (June 14). The IPO of the integrated solar energy solutions provider will conclude on June 19. The price band of the issue has been set in the range of ₹90 to ₹94 per share. The lot size of the IPO is 2,000 shares and the floor price is 9 times of the face value while the cap price is 9.40 times of the face value of the equity shares.
Read more: Ixigo IPO allotment finalised: Step-by-step guide on how to check status online
GP Eco Solutions India IPO details
The ₹30.79 crore IPO by the Noida-based company includes a fresh issue of 32,76,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 via book-building process. The issue reserves 3.27 lakh equity shares for market makers, 8.83 lakh equity shares for anchor investors, 4.44 lakh equity shares for non-institutional investors (NIIs), 5.89 lakh equity shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and 10.32 lakh equity shares for retail investors. There is no offer-for-sale component in the IPO.
Read more: Ola electric to raise Rs.7,250 crore IPO, receives SEBI approval
GP Eco Solutions India IPO objectives
Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to meet working capital requirement invest in its subsidiary Invergy India Private Limited and general corporate expenses.
GP Eco Solutions India IPO registrar
Read more: Haldiram’s could launch IPO as sale talks stall: Plans at ‘preliminary’ stage
The book running lead manager of the IPO is Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar. Ss Corporate Securities is the market maker for the IPO.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.