Ixigo IPO allotment to be finalised today: How to check status online, latest GMP

Gurugram-based Ixigo- an online travel agency (OTA)- opened its intial public offering (IPO) for subscription on June 10. The issue- which had a price band of ₹83 to ₹93 per share- closed on June 12. The company, which allows customers to book hotels, train tickets, flight tickets, bus tickets from its platform, is expected to announce the allotment status of its IPO on June 13. Ixigo IPO allotment: In the IPO, investors could apply for a minimum of 161 shares and its multiples thereafter.

Ixigo IPO details

In the IPO, investors could apply for a minimum of 161 shares and its multiples thereafter. Through the IPO, the company is looking to raise ₹740.10 crore via IPO which includes a fresh share sale of ₹120 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 6,66,77,674 equity shares.

Ixigo IPO subscription

Bids for 2,06,44,97,687 equity shares, or 47.17 times, compared to the 4,37,69,494 equity shares offered for the subscription, were made on June 12. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 41.91 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors saw a subscription of 83.02 times and qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) booked 30.99 times cent times of their allotted quota.

Ixigo IPO GMP

Shares of Ixigo are currently commanding GMP of ₹25 per share.

Ixigo IPO: Here's how to check the allotment status

To check the Ixigo IPO allotment status, visit the registrar’s website which is Link Intime India Private Ltd Click on ‘Select Company’ and then select ‘Ixigo’ Enter your PAN, application number, DP / Client ID or Account number / IFSC Click on submit and you will be able to see the allotment status on your screen.

How to check Ixigo IPO allotment status on BSE website

Go to the BSE website Click on 'Equity' and then select ‘Ixigo’ from the dropdown menu Enter your application number and PAN. Click on ‘Search’ and you will be able to see the allotment status on your screen.

Ixigo IPO listing date

The shares of Ixigo will be listed on stock exchanges on June 18.