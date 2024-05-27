Hyundai Motor IPO: What we know so far about issue which may be India’s biggest

Hyundai Motor IPO: Hyundai Motor Co reportedly picked advisors for initial public offering of its arm Hyundai Motor India Limited. In addition to Citi, JP Morgan and HSBC Securities, the company has picked investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley as its advisors, Moneycontrol reported citing people in the know. The company aims to file draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the Hyundai Motor India IPO with markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by June-end or by July, the report claimed.

