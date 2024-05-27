Hyundai Motor IPO: What we know so far about issue which may be India’s biggest
Hyundai Motor IPO: The company has picked investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley as its advisors.
Hyundai Motor IPO: Hyundai Motor Co reportedly picked advisors for initial public offering of its arm Hyundai Motor India Limited. In addition to Citi, JP Morgan and HSBC Securities, the company has picked investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley as its advisors, Moneycontrol reported citing people in the know. The company aims to file draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the Hyundai Motor India IPO with markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by June-end or by July, the report claimed.
What we know about Hyundai Motor IPO so far
- Hyundai Motor India IPO could be purely an OFS (offer for sale) by the parent company.
- The issue could be India's largest IPO as the company plans to raise between $2.5 billion to $3 billion via the issue.
- The IPO may value the Indian arm at around $20 billion and the OFS figure as part of discussions currently is 15% which hasn’t been frozen yet.
- So far, valuation and IPO size haven’t been finalized and it may vary depending on the company strategy and market conditions, Moneycontrol reported.
- Currently, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) IPO is the largest IPO in India which raised $2.7 billion in May 2022.
- In terms of passenger sales volumes in FY24, Hyundai Motor India is India’s second largest carmaker after Maruti Suzuki.
- Hyundai Motor India recorded a revenue of ₹60,000 crore with profit of ₹4,653 crore in FY23. This is highest amongst the non-listed car manufacturers in the country, the company said.
