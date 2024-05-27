Apple may partner with one of its competitors- OpenAI or Google- as Tim Cook is set to take the stage in Cupertino for Apple's big summer convention next month- Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Reports suggest that Apple had "closed in on an agreement" with ChatGPT maker OpenAI as the two finalised “terms for a pact to use ChatGPT features in Apple's iOS 18”, Bloomberg reported. Tim Cook attends the Legal Defense Fund's 36th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse in New York City.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Apple was reportedly in talks with Google in March over an arrangement for Gemini AI built into iPhones.

Although Tim Cook may be confused with respect to the decision as OpenAI was dragged into controversy last week after actor Scarlett Johansson published a statement accusing the ChatGPT maker of using a voice "eerily similar" to hers for a new voice feature in its latest AI model, GPT-4o. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denied using a similar voice without her permission but this is not the only problem that the company faces. OpenAI is already facing difficult legal battles with the Authors Guild suing the company over concerns that writers' work is being used in models with the aim generate profit.

On the other hand, Google's new feature called "AI Overviews," introduced at the Google I/O conference earlier this month by Sundar Pichai, has been rolled out in the US but user said that the AI tool is generating wrong responses to search queries.

Users pointed on social media that the AI tool advised it to put "non-toxic glue" on pizza to fix the issue of cheese not sticking to it. It also said the US has had one Muslim president which is Barack Obama in response to the question, "How many Muslim presidents has the US had?"

As Apple needs an AI strategy to give its iPhones a fresh revamp amid declining sales in key markets like China, it remains to be seen which company would Tim Cook pick.