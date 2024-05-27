Vilas Transcore IPO opens today: Price band set at 139-147 per share. Details

Vilas Transcore IPO: The initial public offering for Vilas Transcore Ltd will open today (May 27) and will close on May 29. The price band has been set at ₹139-147 per equity share of face value of ₹10. The allotment will be completed by May 30 while the proposed listing date for the Vilas Transcore IPO is set on June 3 on NSE SME. Vilas Transcore IPO: The price band has been set at ₹ 139-147 per equity share of face value of ₹ 10.

Vilas Transcore IPO details

The issue is a ₹95.26 crore book-built offering with fresh 64.8 lakh equity shares and no offer for sale component from promoter and promoter group. For those applying for the issue, the minimum lot size is 1000 shares which means that at the upper end of the price band, retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹147,000. The IPO reserves not less than 35% of the issue is reserved for retail investors and the HNI will require to make a minimum investment of two lots, or 2,000 shares.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Vilas Transcore IPO objectives

Net proceeds from the issue to the extend of ₹5 crorr will be utilised by the company for funding strategic acquisitions and investments while ₹20.09 crore will be utilised for funding capital expenditures for the company's factory building, ₹45.20 crore for financing capital expenses for the purchase and installation of new equipment and machines and the remaining will be used for general corporate purposes.

Vilas Transcore company details

The Vadodara-based company was founded in 2006 and produces and distributes power distribution and transmission components. In FY23, the company registered a profit of ₹20.22 crores compared to ₹17.91 crores. Revenue from operations during the period also increased significantly to ₹282.60 crores from ₹233.03 crores in the previous year.