Vilas Transcore IPO opens today: Price band set at 139-147 per share. Details

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 27, 2024 09:09 AM IST

Vilas Transcore IPO allotment will be completed by May 30 while the proposed listing date for the Vilas Transcore IPO is set on June 3 on NSE SME.

Vilas Transcore IPO: The initial public offering for Vilas Transcore Ltd will open today (May 27) and will close on May 29. The price band has been set at 139-147 per equity share of face value of 10. The allotment will be completed by May 30 while the proposed listing date for the Vilas Transcore IPO is set on June 3 on NSE SME.

Vilas Transcore IPO: The price band has been set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>139-147 per equity share of face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
Vilas Transcore IPO: The price band has been set at 139-147 per equity share of face value of 10.

Vilas Transcore IPO details

The issue is a 95.26 crore book-built offering with fresh 64.8 lakh equity shares and no offer for sale component from promoter and promoter group. For those applying for the issue, the minimum lot size is 1000 shares which means that at the upper end of the price band, retail investors are required to invest a minimum of 147,000. The IPO reserves not less than 35% of the issue is reserved for retail investors and the HNI will require to make a minimum investment of two lots, or 2,000 shares.

Vilas Transcore IPO objectives

Net proceeds from the issue to the extend of 5 crorr will be utilised by the company for funding strategic acquisitions and investments while 20.09 crore will be utilised for funding capital expenditures for the company's factory building, 45.20 crore for financing capital expenses for the purchase and installation of new equipment and machines and the remaining will be used for general corporate purposes.

Vilas Transcore company details

The Vadodara-based company was founded in 2006 and produces and distributes power distribution and transmission components. In FY23, the company registered a profit of 20.22 crores compared to 17.91 crores. Revenue from operations during the period also increased significantly to 282.60 crores from 233.03 crores in the previous year.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

