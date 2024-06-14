Bajaj Housing Finance' ₹7,000 crore IPO to be launched soon, DRHP filed: Key things to know
The issue includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹4,000 crore and parent Bajaj Finance Ltd will sell shares worth another ₹3,000 crore.
Bajaj Housing Finance filed the DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) with capital markets regulator Sebi for its proposed IPO. Through the IPO, the company will raise as much as ₹7,000 crore. The issue includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹4,000 crore and parent Bajaj Finance Ltd will sell shares worth another ₹3,000 crore via an offer for sale.
Read more: You may have to pay a lot more for a car as emission rules get stricter
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO registrar
The book-running lead managers of the IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, BofA Securities India Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, SBI Capital Markets Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd. KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar to the issue.
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO objectives
Read more: Godfrey Phillips' Samir Modi seeks police protection citing threat from mother: ‘I am feeling very threatened’
Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to augment its capital base to meet future business requirements and for meeting offer expenses, it said.
Read more: Workers in Amazon warehouse get no toilet, water breaks till targets met: ‘Women worst affected’
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO key dates and price band
Bajaj Housing has not yet disclosed the price band of the issue as well as the dates of listing.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.