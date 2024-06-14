 Bajaj Housing Finance' ₹7,000 crore IPO to be launched soon, DRHP filed: Key things to know - Hindustan Times
Bajaj Housing Finance' 7,000 crore IPO to be launched soon, DRHP filed: Key things to know

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2024 01:18 PM IST

The issue includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹4,000 crore and parent Bajaj Finance Ltd will sell shares worth another ₹3,000 crore.

Bajaj Housing Finance filed the DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) with capital markets regulator Sebi for its proposed IPO. Through the IPO, the company will raise as much as 7,000 crore. The issue includes a fresh issue of shares worth 4,000 crore and parent Bajaj Finance Ltd will sell shares worth another 3,000 crore via an offer for sale.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Through the IPO, the company will raise as much as <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000 crore.
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Through the IPO, the company will raise as much as 7,000 crore.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO registrar

The book-running lead managers of the IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, BofA Securities India Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, SBI Capital Markets Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd. KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar to the issue.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO objectives

Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to augment its capital base to meet future business requirements and for meeting offer expenses, it said.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO key dates and price band

Bajaj Housing has not yet disclosed the price band of the issue as well as the dates of listing.

News / Business / Bajaj Housing Finance' 7,000 crore IPO to be launched soon, DRHP filed: Key things to know
Follow Us On