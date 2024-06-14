Godfrey Phillips' Samir Modi seeks police protection citing threat from mother: ‘I am feeling very threatened’

Godfrey Phillips executive director Samir Modi sought police protection from Delhi Police amid a dispute over estate distribution. Samir Modi, who had earlier accused his mother Bina Modi of planning an attack on him, alleged that he faces more threats from his mother as the family feud over inheritance worsens. Samir Modi had earlier accused his mother Bina Modi of planning an attack on him.

“I am feeling very threatened as these people have assaulted me without any provocation and may again harm me physically or get me killed through their goons,” he said in a letter as per Economic Times. He earlier lodged a complaint with Delhi Police, accusing his mother, her personal security officer and Godfrey Phillips directors of causing him “grievous hurt”.

Expressing concerns over physical violence directed towards him by his mother, he said, “Despite the registration of criminal case, they are still threatening me by sending messages through common known persons. I have also come to know that they are planning to not allow me to enter my office in Jasola. They may again assault me if I do not accept their illegal demands."

The family feud is over distribution of a ₹11,000-crore inheritance after the death of family patriarch KK Modi in 2019. Samir Modi has challenged his mother over her handling of affairs in the Supreme Court as he reportedly accused her of not distributing funds as stipulated in a trust deed executed by his father.