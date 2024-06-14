 You may have to pay a lot more for a car as emission rules get stricter - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

You may have to pay a lot more for a car as emission rules get stricter

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2024 10:28 AM IST

Automakers in India have to cut carbon emissions by a third over the next three years or face penalties under corporate average fuel efficiency norms.

Cars in India could get a lot more expensive owing to a latest step by India's energy efficiency and conservation agency. As automakers in India have to cut carbon emissions by a third over the next three years or face penalties under the third iteration of corporate average fuel efficiency norms (CAFE) by the bureau of energy efficiency (BEE), this could make cars pricier for you.

The bureau of energy efficiency has asked industry stakeholders to submit their comments by the first week of July.
The bureau of energy efficiency has asked industry stakeholders to submit their comments by the first week of July.

Read more: Why you may have to pay for having a mobile or landline number

An industry executive told Economic Times, “The challenge is not only to develop a vehicle which meets the stringent CAFE 3 and CAFE 4 norms, but also to price it such that there are buyers for them. You can make a low emission vehicle but if it is not priced affordably, there will be no takers and no benefit. It will impact the CAFE score of the company.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The bureau of energy efficiency has asked industry stakeholders to submit their comments by the first week of July after which final guidelines will be notified. CAFE 3 norms will come into effect from April 2027 and the bureau of energy efficiency has proposed 91.7 gm CO2/km and 70 gm CO2/km in CAFE 3 and CAFE 4.

Read more: Soon, you may have to pay more for cash withdrawals from ATMs

A second senior industry executive said as per the outlet, "While the government has agreed to extend to five years the transition to CAFE 4, the targets outlined are tough. Not only would carmakers have to reduce carbon emissions and fuel consumption for the entire fleet in the next three years, these parameters will also be measured as per WLTP."

As per the proposal, if the average fuel efficiency of the cars exceeds by up to 0.2 litres per 100 km, the penalty is 25,000 per vehicle. In case, it exceeds this, the penalty is 50,000 per vehicle.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / You may have to pay a lot more for a car as emission rules get stricter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On