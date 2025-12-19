Edit Profile
    ICICI Prudential AMC shares surge nearly 23% over IPO price on listing day

    ICICI Prudential AMC's share price rose as much as 22.95% to 2,662.00 on debut, after listing at a 20% premium to the IPO price of 2,165.

    Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 10:33 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. Ltd. surged by nearly a fourth on debut as investors bet on higher mutual fund investments in the world's most populous nation.

    Signage at an ICICI Prudential AMC branch in Delhi. (Bloomberg)
    ICICI Prudential AMC's share price rose as much as 22.95% to 2,662.00 after listing at a 20% premium to the IPO price of 2,165, according to exchange data. The debut came after its $1.2-billion IPO was subscribed nearly 40 times, garnering bids worth $33 billion ‌earlier this week.

    That outperformance has confirmed a record year for India's primary market. More than 350 companies have raised $21.6 billion through IPOs in India in ​2025, ⁠surpassing previous year's $20.5 billion.

    Brokerage ​Prabhudas Lilladher, which initiated coverage on the stock with a “buy” rating, ‍said strong parentage ‍and ⁠superior equity yields make the asset manager an attractive bet.

