'I'm not sure this will do anything': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath questions rationale of STT hike on F&O trading

Zerodha Ltd.'s Nithin Kamath has questioned the rationale of the STT hike on F&O trading, asserting that the impact is skewed. Nithin Kamath, co-founder and chief executive officer of Zerodha. (Livemint)

“I don't know the exact reasoning behind the increase in STT,” the co-founder of India's second largest online trading company, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “If the goal was to reduce speculative activity in F&O, then I'm not sure this will do anything.”

According to Kamath, the impact of the STT hike is skewed to begin with, for it falls mostly of futures while options—where 95% of trades actually happen—are far more speculative than futures.

Budget 2026: STT Hike on F&O trading

The Union Budget 2026 has proposed a hike in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) to deter participation of newbie investors from F&O trading—a risky business. The intent is to moderate the “unchecked explosion” of retail gambling in the financial markets.

The proposal hits both sides of the derivative aisle. For Futures, the STT rate will jump from 0.02% to 0.05%. The impact on Options is even steeper—the tax on options premiums and the exercise of options will rise from 0.1% to 0.15%. But the effective increase is skewed.