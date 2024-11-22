Imagine Fest partners with HT for India's first attainable art fair

Hindustan Times partnered with Imagine Fest for an art fair at the PSOI Club in Nehru Park situated in Delhi's Chanakyapuri from November 8 to 10. The event was attended by renowned artists including Jatin Das. The festival’s lively yet intimate atmosphere also created a space for exhibitors to engage directly with passionate art lovers.

“This year’s Imagine Fest promised to be a sensory feast for art lovers of all levels. With a curated selection of over 40 galleries showcasing both established and emerging talent, attendees discovered fresh perspectives and hidden gems alongside timeless classics," Imagine Fest co-founder Ruchi Sibal said in a statement.



Imagine Fest 2024 highlights

The key highlight of Imagine Fest 2024 was the design capsule, which merged aesthetics with purpose and encouraged attendees to see everyday objects through an artistic lens.

Designer Mukul Goyal, a featured participant, said, “The design capsule celebrates the seamless intersection of function and aesthetics, illustrating how art can be infused into everyday objects.”



According to the statement, exhibitors appreciated Imagine Fest as “an ideal setting to showcase a wide range of styles.”

“A unique experience to showcase both iconic artists and fresh voices in the art world,” Uday Jain from Dhoomimal Gallery remarked.

The balance between “masters” and "newcomers" was a key highlight of Imagine Fest, the statement added.

Aditi Kapoor, co-founder, said “Imagine Fest 2024 offered a journey through India’s rich artistic heritage, showcasing how India’s culture influences the global art scene. From traditional masterpieces to contemporary creations, the festival connected local art with a global audience.”



The programme at Imagine Fest included art workshops conducted by Sangeet Shyamala,offering hands-on experiences that fostered artistic expression among enthusiasts of all ages.



Short art walks led by artists like Manu Mansheet and Ashwini Pai Bahadur gave visitors deeper insight into the exhibits, allowing them to connect with the creative processes behind each piece.

Saurabh Singhvi of Art Magnum said, “Imagine Fest gave us a unique opportunity to engage with passionate art lovers.”