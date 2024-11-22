Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2024 06:00 PM IST

The day of Nov 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Eternal Ganga

Catch It Live on 23 November 2024
Catch It Live on 23 November 2024

Where: Gallery A, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1 Rafi Marg

When: November 22 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: DJ Aqeel Live

Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar III

When: November 23

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

 

#DelhiTalkies

What: Konnichiwa Japan

Where: DLF Avenue, Press Enclave Marg, Saket

When: November 23 & 24

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

#StepUp

What: Hare Rama

Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: November 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#Staged

What: Ishq Sufiyana ft Laksh Maheshwari

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: November 23

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

 

#KhauDelhi

What: World Food Carnival

Where: Worldmark 2 & 3, Aerocity, near IGI Airport

When: November 23 & 24

Timing: 3pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

 

#DelhiTalkies

What: All India K-Pop Contest

Where: Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

When: November 23

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Airport Express Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

