HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 November 2024
The day of Nov 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Eternal Ganga
Where: Gallery A, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1 Rafi Marg
When: November 22 to 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: DJ Aqeel Live
Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar III
When: November 23
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Konnichiwa Japan
Where: DLF Avenue, Press Enclave Marg, Saket
When: November 23 & 24
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Hare Rama
Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: November 23
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Ishq Sufiyana ft Laksh Maheshwari
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: November 23
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: World Food Carnival
Where: Worldmark 2 & 3, Aerocity, near IGI Airport
When: November 23 & 24
Timing: 3pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: All India K-Pop Contest
Where: Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
When: November 23
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Airport Express Line)