India needs a 15-fold increase in its total financial assets, including institutional credits and securities, to support a $26.5 trillion economy by 2047, India Inc on Sunday said, recommending wide-ranging financial sector reforms as the government-appointed high-level committee on banking for ‘Viksit Bharat’ started holding consultations with stakeholders.

To sustain the economy of “Viksit Bharat’, Indian banking, insurance and pension assets as well as the corporate bond market need to grow at a faster pace, CII said. (AFP) more less

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In line with the budget announcement, the government had constituted the panel last month seeking its recommendations for structural, institutional, regulatory and legislative reforms for a globally competitive, financially inclusive, and resilient financial sector by 2047.

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A $26.5 trillion economy in 2047 will need close to $106 trillion of financial assets, against about $7 trillion today, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said, citing its internal analysis.

To sustain the economy of “Viksit Bharat’, Indian banking, insurance and pension assets as well as the corporate bond market need to grow at a faster pace, CII said. It called for 15 reforms across banking, non-banking finance, capital markets, insurance and financial technology on priority. These included a standing, rule-based liquidity window for well-governed non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), a recalibrated priority sector lending framework, a wider investor base for lower-rated corporate bonds, parity for NBFCs in loan recovery, and a national catastrophe and climate risk pool.

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{{^usCountry}} “The task now is to build a system that can finance an economy several times its present size by 2047. That requires deeper and longer-tenor pools of capital, credit that reaches the sectors that will drive growth, and regulation that keeps pace with how finance is delivered,” CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee said, as he spoke about banks emerging stronger post-Asset Quality Review (AQR) in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The task now is to build a system that can finance an economy several times its present size by 2047. That requires deeper and longer-tenor pools of capital, credit that reaches the sectors that will drive growth, and regulation that keeps pace with how finance is delivered,” CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee said, as he spoke about banks emerging stronger post-Asset Quality Review (AQR) in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

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CII’s recommendations are intended to take the current reform effort to its next stage, Banerjee said. The body proposed raising the priority sector limit for renewable energy from ₹35 crore to ₹100 crore per borrower, so that medium-sized projects qualify, and bringing circular economy activities such as recycling and battery reuse within the framework. It also sought to widen priority sector treatment of export credit and made business interruption a standard feature of government-guaranteed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) loans.

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In order to reduce compliance burden, CII proposed certified automated video know-your-customer (KYC) process in place of an official’s presence every session. This would lower onboarding costs in underserved areas, it said.

It asked for reforms to encourage long-term capital for infrastructure and broaden the investor base for corporate bonds. It also urged the government to finalise the climate finance taxonomy based on the draft framework that was released in May 2025. This would give lenders and exporters a credible reference as carbon border measures take effect in key markets, it added.

In order to strengthen NBFCs and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), CII proposed to create a permanent liquidity window for well-governed firms. “NBFCs account for about 23% of credit, and about 45% of their borrowings come from banks. The RBI has opened the term money market to NBFCs; CII proposes, in addition, a permanent, rule-based liquidity and refinance window, with access linked to compliance status, collateral standards and eligibility filters, so that rollover pressure during market stress does not lead to a contraction in credit to MSMEs and retail borrowers,” it said.

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CII proposed to restore input tax credit for insurers, establish a national catastrophe and climate risk pool so that disaster losses are pre-funded rather than absorbed by public finances after the event, and deepen domestic capital for private markets.

“India’s long-term savings base remains thin relative to the scale of capital the economy will need. Insurance and pension assets must grow several times over, and private equity and venture capital should draw more on domestic institutions. Tax treatment that supports protection products, investment norms that reward long-term holding, and a pre-funded approach to catastrophe risk would together strengthen both household resilience and the supply of patient capital,” Banerjee said.

CII also stressed on the need to further strengthen digital public infrastructure (DPI and institutional architecture by extending the account aggregator framework to public datasets, such as land records, eMandi transactions, and ration card data with safeguards. It also proposed to align bank ownership and capital with scale, aligning voting rights in private banks with economic ownership by raising the 26% cap to up to 49% with governance safeguards.