India sees all-time high GST collection worth 1.42 lakh crore in March

The gross GST revenue collected in March 2022 is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,42,095 crore.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 04:17 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Gross GST collection in March touched an all-time high of over 1.42 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The gross GST revenue collected in March 2022 is 1,42,095 crore, of which CGST is 25,830 crore, SGST is 32,378 crore, IGST is 74,470 crore (including 39,131 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is 9,417 crore (including 981 crore collected on import of goods).

The gross GST collection in March 2022 is all-time high, breaching an earlier record of 1,40,986 crore collected in January.

The revenues for March 2022 are 15 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

"The improvement in revenue has also been due to various rate rationalisation measures undertaken by the Council to correct inverted duty structure," the ministry said in a statement.

gst finance department ministry of finance india gst collection month of march + 4 more
