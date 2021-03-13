India's fintech industry valuation estimated at $150-160 billion by 2025: Report
India's financial technology companies are poised to become three times as valuable in the next five years, reaching a valuation of USD 150-160 billion by 2025, according to a report.
"India is strongly poised to realise a FinTech sector valuation of USD 150-160 billion by 2025, translating to an incremental value-creation potential of approximately USD 100 billion. It is estimated that to meet this ambition, India's FinTech sector will need investments of USD 20-25 billion over the next five years," says the report.
India's dynamic FinTech industry has over 2,100 FinTechs of which 67 per cent have been set up over the last 5 years alone. The total valuation of the industry is estimated at USD 50-60 billion.
The industry's growth has been undeterred by the pandemic, as it has seen the emergence of three new Unicorns and five new Soonicorns (USD 500 mn valuation) since January 2020.
Prateek Roongta, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group India said, "We believe India's FinTechs are at the precipice of significant value-creation of USD 100 billion over the next five years. To actualise this potential, the industry would require investments to the tune of USD 20-25 billion till 2025. Consequently, the number of Indian FinTech Unicorns will more than double over the next few years."
India's fintech industry valuation estimated at $150-160 billion by 2025: Report
Bitcoin hits another record as largest token extends 2021 rally
- The cryptocurrency climbed to as high as $59,473.16, bouncing back from a rout at the end of February following a previous peak set that month. It’s benefiting from optimism in financial markets after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law.
Ranking billionaires: As Adani beat Bezos, Musk here’s a look at 5 others
- The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. It tracks the 500 richest people in the world regularly.
Tesla adjusts production processes to meet China capacity growth
Govt committed to promote renewable energy, especially in MSME sector: Gadkari
Gold prices drop near lowest in a year, spur sales
- Gold's position according to the MCX April Futures on Monday was at ₹44,218/10 grams, on Tuesday was ₹44,857/10 grams, on Wednesday was ₹44,792/10 grams and on Thursday was ₹44,879/10 grams.
SpiceJet announces 66 new flights as demand for domestic air travel soars
- SpiceJet said the new routes were announced to meet the rising demand of air travel from smaller cities.
Google must face suit over Snooping on ‘Incognito’ browsing
Electric cars will cost more using ethically sourced batteries
- EU economies need to secure another 64,000 tons of ethically-sourced cobalt by 2030, a volume of metal worth around $3.2 billion at current prices, to fuel its transition to electric vehicles.
Microsoft probes clue that hackers cracked Taiwan research
Factory production contracts in January inflation hits 3-month high
Tata to buy BigBasket in over $1 billion deal
Finance ministry asks Sebi to withdraw directive on tenure of AT1 bonds
Microsoft warns of new threat against unpatched networks from Chinese hackers
- The company discovered suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers were exploiting previously unknown vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s widely used Exchange business email software earlier in March.
Tesla in talks with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure: Report
