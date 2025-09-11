Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Infosys announces largest ever share buyback at 19% premium

    Infosys' board has approved a proposal to equity shares for an amount of 18,000 Crore at 1,800 apiece.

    Published on: Sep 11, 2025 10:11 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Infosys Ltd. has announced its biggest ever buyback at a 19% premium.

    This is Infosys' fourth share buyback in its history. (Reuters)
    This is Infosys' fourth share buyback in its history. (Reuters)

    The board of directors of India's second largest IT services firm has approved a proposal to equity shares for an amount of 18,000 Crore at 1,800 apiece, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

    This is only the fourth share buyback in the history of the company that was co-founded by N.R. Narayana Murthy in 1981. Infosys listed in February 1993.

    • 2017: The first-ever buyback in Infosys' three-decade history. The company repurchased 11.30 crore shares at 1,150 apiece, totalling 13,000 crore.
    • 2019: Infosys bought back from the open market 11.05 crore shares at an average price of 747.38 apiece, totalling 8,260 crore.
    • 2021: In another open market transaction, Infosys picked up shares worth 9,200 crore to 9,300 crore at 1,750-1,850 apiece.

    But Why A Buyback?

    A share buyback typically indicates that the management views the stock as undervalued and that it has sufficient cash reserves. Infosys has a policy to return to substantial portion of its free cash flow to shareholders.

    As on 30 June 2025, Infosys had a free cash flow of 7,533 crore—a 17.7% year-on-year decline—but still 108.8% of net profit, according to quarterly results data. In US dollar terms, free cash flow was $884 million, or 109% of net profit. Infosys held consolidated cash and investments of 45,204 crore as on 30 June 2025.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/ Infosys Announces Largest Ever Share Buyback At 19% Premium
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes