iPhone prices cut by 6,000: Check new rates of Apple iPhones 13, 14 and 15

Apple announced a 3-4% price reduction across its portfolio for iPhones after Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a duty cut on consumer electronics in the Union Budget 2024. Following the slashing of prices, Apple's Pro or Pro Max model price will be cheaper by ₹5100 to ₹6000. The prices of Apple 13, 14, and 15 have also dropped by ₹3000. Now, the iPhone SE will cost ₹2300 less following the price cut. iPhone prices cut: iPhones are displayed during an event in Cupertino, California. (AP)

This marks the first time Apple has reduced the prices of its Pro models. Nirmala Sitharaman reduced basic customs duty on mobile phones from 20% to 15% in the Budget.

Check new prices here of Apple's iPhones

iPhone 13 (128 GB) costed ₹59,600 before and will now cost ₹53,600

iPhone 13 (256 GB) costed ₹69,600 before and will now cost ₹63,600

iPhone 13 (512 GB) costed ₹89,600 before and will now cost ₹83,600

iPhone 14 (128 GB) costed ₹69,600 before and will now cost ₹63,600

iPhone 14 (256 GB) costed ₹79,600 before and will now cost ₹73,600

iPhone 14 (512 GB) costed ₹99,600 before and will now cost ₹93,600

iPhone 14+ (128 GB) costed ₹79,600 before and will now cost ₹73,600

iPhone 14+ (256 GB) costed ₹89,600 before and will now cost ₹83,600

iPhone 14+ (512 GB) costed ₹109,600 before and will now cost ₹103,600

iPhone 15 (128 GB) costed ₹79,600 before and will now cost ₹73,600

iPhone 15 (256 GB) costed ₹89,600 before and will now cost ₹83, 600

iPhone 15 (512 GB) costed ₹109, 600 before and will now cost ₹103, 600

iPhone 15+ (128 GB) costed ₹89,600 before and will now cost ₹83,600

iPhone 15+ (256 GB) costed ₹99,600 before and will now cost ₹93, 600

iPhone 15+ (512 GB) costed ₹119,600 before and will now cost ₹113,600

iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB) costed ₹129,800 before and will now cost ₹123,800

iPhone 15 Pro (256 GB) costed ₹139, 800 before and will now cost ₹133, 800

iPhone 15 Pro (512 GB) costed ₹159, 700 before and will now cost ₹153,700

iPhone 15 Pro (1 Tb) costed ₹179,400 before and will now cost ₹173,400

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) costed ₹154,000 before and will now cost ₹148,000

iPhone 15 Pro Max (512 GB) costed ₹173,900 before and will now cost ₹167,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (1 Tb) costed ₹193,500 before and will now cost ₹187,500