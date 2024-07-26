 iPhone prices cut by ₹6,000: Check new rates of Apple iPhones 13, 14 and 15 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
iPhone prices cut by 6,000: Check new rates of Apple iPhones 13, 14 and 15

ByHT News Desk
Jul 26, 2024 05:23 PM IST

iPhone prices cut: Following the slashing of prices, Apple's Pro or Pro Max model price will be cheaper by ₹5100 to ₹6000.

Apple announced a 3-4% price reduction across its portfolio for iPhones after Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a duty cut on consumer electronics in the Union Budget 2024. Following the slashing of prices, Apple's Pro or Pro Max model price will be cheaper by 5100 to 6000. The prices of Apple 13, 14, and 15 have also dropped by 3000. Now, the iPhone SE will cost 2300 less following the price cut.

iPhone prices cut: iPhones are displayed during an event in Cupertino, California. (AP)
iPhone prices cut: iPhones are displayed during an event in Cupertino, California. (AP)

Read more: iPhones become cheaper by up to 6,000 as Apple reduces prices across models

This marks the first time Apple has reduced the prices of its Pro models. Nirmala Sitharaman reduced basic customs duty on mobile phones from 20% to 15% in the Budget.

Check new prices here of Apple's iPhones

iPhone 13 (128 GB) costed 59,600 before and will now cost 53,600

iPhone 13 (256 GB) costed 69,600 before and will now cost 63,600

iPhone 13 (512 GB) costed 89,600 before and will now cost 83,600

iPhone 14 (128 GB) costed 69,600 before and will now cost 63,600

iPhone 14 (256 GB) costed 79,600 before and will now cost 73,600

iPhone 14 (512 GB) costed 99,600 before and will now cost 93,600

iPhone 14+ (128 GB) costed 79,600 before and will now cost 73,600

iPhone 14+ (256 GB) costed 89,600 before and will now cost 83,600

iPhone 14+ (512 GB) costed 109,600 before and will now cost 103,600

iPhone 15 (128 GB) costed 79,600 before and will now cost 73,600

iPhone 15 (256 GB) costed 89,600 before and will now cost 83, 600

iPhone 15 (512 GB) costed 109, 600 before and will now cost 103, 600

iPhone 15+ (128 GB) costed 89,600 before and will now cost 83,600

iPhone 15+ (256 GB) costed 99,600 before and will now cost 93, 600

iPhone 15+ (512 GB) costed 119,600 before and will now cost 113,600

iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB) costed 129,800 before and will now cost 123,800

iPhone 15 Pro (256 GB) costed 139, 800 before and will now cost 133, 800

iPhone 15 Pro (512 GB) costed 159, 700 before and will now cost 153,700

iPhone 15 Pro (1 Tb) costed 179,400 before and will now cost 173,400

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) costed 154,000 before and will now cost 148,000

iPhone 15 Pro Max (512 GB) costed 173,900 before and will now cost 167,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (1 Tb) costed 193,500 before and will now cost 187,500

News / Business / iPhone prices cut by ₹6,000: Check new rates of Apple iPhones 13, 14 and 15
Story Saved
