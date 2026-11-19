Residential property in Mumbai ranges from an average of about ₹23,000 per sq ft at its northern edge and in some central suburbs to around ₹1.2 lakh per sq ft at its southern tip. A basic 1,000 sq ft apartment therefore costs anywhere between ₹2.3 crore and ₹12 crore.

Both rent and EMI pay for a roof over your head, but the EMI is usually favoured because it is seen as saving towards an asset. (Unsplash)

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In New Delhi, prices range from about ₹5,000 per sq ft in underdeveloped localities to around ₹40,000 per sq ft in South Delhi. In Gurugram, the range is closer to ₹15,000 at the lower end and ₹70,000 per sq ft at the top, according to property portal 99acres.com.

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Real estate is an uneven, granular asset, and there will be outliers depending on the city, micro-locality and builder. But it is fair to say that a 1,000 sq ft home in a developed metro now costs upwards of ₹50 lakh.

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If owning a home feels out of reach, renting is the next option. It may lack the emotional appeal, but until you can afford that elusive ‘own’ home, why not choose a rental that is affordable and leaves room for your other financial goals? For many home seekers, the dilemma stems from the perception that renting is a waste.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s not uncommon to see people consider the rent they pay as money working for the landlord and hence, just given away. Real estate is seen in terms of an absolute value; you know it has doubled or tripled, but rarely does one consider the time frame or the annualised return. That creates an opacity to what return the asset is delivering and how your money is working for you,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s not uncommon to see people consider the rent they pay as money working for the landlord and hence, just given away. Real estate is seen in terms of an absolute value; you know it has doubled or tripled, but rarely does one consider the time frame or the annualised return. That creates an opacity to what return the asset is delivering and how your money is working for you,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. {{/usCountry}}

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Both rent and EMI pay for a roof over your head, but the EMI is usually favoured because it is seen as saving towards an asset.

However, for some, renting is the only option as prices soar in certain micro-localities. For others, it may offer flexibility, freedom and room to save for other goals.

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Before writing off rent as a ‘waste’, consider these points.

In most large cities, rent costs far less than the EMI

Rental yield compares a property’s price with its likely annual rent. For example, if a ₹1 crore property can be let out for ₹25,000 a month, the annual rent of ₹3 lakh gives a rental yield of 3%.

According to real estate services firm Anarock, rental yields across major Indian cities range from 2% to 4%.

Now consider the cost of buying the same ₹1 crore home with an ₹80 lakh loan (80% of its value). At 8% interest, available to someone with a reasonable credit score, the EMI on a 20-year loan works out to about ₹66,915. Renting the same home at current average yields could cost around ₹25,000 a month.

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Yes, the EMI goes towards owning an asset. But of the roughly ₹8.03 lakh you pay in EMIs in the first year, only about ₹1.7 lakh repays the principal. The remaining ₹6.33 lakh goes to the bank as interest. At the end of the first year, you have repaid only about 2% of your loan. Even after 10 years and slightly over ₹80 lakh in EMIs, you would have repaid only about 31% of it.

“A home owner also blocks a large amount as down payment, pays stamp duty, registration and, once possession is taken, the regular maintenance, property tax and repairs. Rent looks more painful as it is a visible expense every month. The cost of ownership is spread out and therefore does not feel as obvious,” says Col. Sanjeev Govila (retd), CEO, Hum Fauji Initiatives.

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As a tenant in the same apartment, you would have paid roughly ₹38 lakh over 10 years (assuming 5% annual escalation in rent), plus a two-to-three-month deposit. On cost alone, renting is more affordable.

Renting gives you flexibility

“A house should fit into your life rather than your life getting organised around a house simply because you bought one too early. We have seen people turn down better opportunities because the house, school, loan and location have all become tied together,” says Govila.

If you need a loan to buy, a large, long-term EMI can tie you down. It can limit how far you live from work, which schools you can reach, and whether you can switch jobs or upgrade your lifestyle.

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“For people who have an active career, there is flexibility with renting. If you are shifting cities, or NRIs moving back to India, renting may be the starting point in the new location. There is also a set of people who want to live in the most modern format. Renting lets you experiment with different formats while you still have the security of a regular income,” says Dhawan.

Many of these benefits cannot be measured in money. They show up as more time with family and less time in traffic, the freedom to take career risks, and better health without the stress of a stretched EMI.

Are you investing the difference?

Both the ₹66,915 EMI and the ₹25,000 rent may fit your monthly income. But if the EMI takes up too much of your income or leaves little room for saving towards other goals, it is pragmatic to rent first while you save towards buying. If you rent, make sure you invest the difference in a growth asset such as equity. ₹41,915 invested every month at an annualised return of 10% could grow to slightly over ₹84 lakh in 10 years, bringing your own home within better reach.

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Do your due diligence

You wouldn’t buy an apartment just because it looks good and fits your budget, and the same care applies to renting. Check the owner’s timeline: a landlord who wants to rent out the property for just a year is a poor fit if you need a long-term home. Discuss how long you plan to stay. Be clear about your rights and responsibilities as a tenant: which repairs are your responsibility and which bills you can claim from the owner. Settle who pays society maintenance and parking charges, as these can become points of dispute later.

Choosing a rental with the same care you would give a home purchase will smooth out many of the problems tenants commonly face.

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In financial terms, buying makes sense only if the property’s price rises enough, for long enough, to cover the extra you pay as interest. In emotional terms, it is hard to argue away the security of owning a home, even through a bank loan. “It’s not a decision to be taken only on a spreadsheet. At 30, flexibility may matter more, while at 65, permanence may be more valuable,” says Govila.

If the EMI is unaffordable, renting can be an interim choice that suits your lifestyle. For others, it may become the primary choice, thanks to its lower cost and greater flexibility. And if the surplus is invested well, the numbers show that renting is not a financial waste. “There is a shift in how different generations now choose to live, the choice to rent is gaining ground. Given this trend, unless we see a broad-brush rally in real estate prices like we did in the decade starting 2003-04, there is no way to test if owning a house can gain popularity again. Loan costs can work out if capital values appreciate quickly,” says Dhawan.