Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Will BSE and NSE be open or close on August 26?
Krishna Janmashtami on August 26 will see bank closures in multiple Indian states, but financial markets, including NSE and BSE, will remain open.
Krishna Janmashtami, commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, is observed with all over in India and the world. This year, the festival is being observed on Monday (August 26). Owing to the festival, banks in several cities will be closed on August 26, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annual bank holiday list.
Banks will remain shut in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Srinagar, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.
Is stock market open on Janmashtami 2024?
Financial markets will continue to operate and both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for trading on Janmashtami. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also conduct trading as usual in both morning and evening sessions on August 26.
What are other stock market holidays in 2024?
Gandhi Jayanti - October 2
Diwali Laxmi Pujan - November 1
Gurunanak Jayanti - November 15
Christmas - December 25