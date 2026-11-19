For over a decade, scientists and engineers have built insect-scale aerial robots capable of mimicking the speed, agility, and resilience of a bumblebee. Harvard’s RoboBee from 2013, the DelFly Nimble by the Delft University of Technology in 2018, University of Washington’s RoboFly also in 2018, and the Purdue University Hummingbird Robot in 2019 are some of the most prominent examples. But they faced challenges, some of which the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), now seems to have surmounted.

MIT also created a streamlined algorithm to estimate orientation and position. (Official image)

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The MIT researchers developed an aerial micro robot evolution that can fly like its predecessors and also has onboard sensors and computation, allowing it to follow complex trajectories and make precise flights and landings. It has four wings, and weighs less than a paperclip.

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“In this work, we present a 1.29-gram aerial robot capable of hovering and tracking trajectories with solely onboard sensing and computation. The combination of a sensor suite, estimators, and a low-level controller achieved centimeter-scale positional flight accuracy. In addition, we developed a hierarchical controller in which a human operator provides high-level commands to direct the robot’s motion,” the research paper states.

MIT hasn’t named this bumblebee-like flying robot, yet.

Over the years, despite impressive flight mechanics, these featherweight machines faced a fundamental limitation: they flew blind and didn’t have the ability to compute or navigate on their own. This was because they couldn’t carry heavy electronics such as sensors and compute, meaning they were tethered to external motion-capture camera systems just to stay airborne within a limited periphery.

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{{^usCountry}} The researchers note that in a 30-second flight experiment conducted outside a motion-capture system, the bumblebee robot avoided obstacles and ultimately landed on a sunflower. This level of sensing and computational autonomy, they say, represents a significant advancement and opens further opportunities to explore onboard planning and power autonomy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The researchers note that in a 30-second flight experiment conducted outside a motion-capture system, the bumblebee robot avoided obstacles and ultimately landed on a sunflower. This level of sensing and computational autonomy, they say, represents a significant advancement and opens further opportunities to explore onboard planning and power autonomy. {{/usCountry}}

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The bumblebee robot will find relevance in areas including precision agriculture, terrain mapping, and search operations.

The key to getting this in the air was the ultralight electronics package. The robot carries a custom 244-milligram electronics package mounted on a vibration-damping fibreglass substrate. It includes a microcontroller, an inertial measurement unit, an optical flow sensor for lateral speed and position, and a time-of-flight sensor for altitude.

By precisely tuning the geometry of the robot’s soft actuators, which essentially work as artificial muscles, the engineers scaled them up by 50% to boost overall lift force by 46%. MIT also created a streamlined algorithm to work with the available processing power to quickly estimate orientation and position. This also reduces positional errors to just a few centimetres.

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That said, while the robot’s sensing and computing are now fully onboard, it is still tethered to an external power source. Researchers plan to iterate with a miniature camera for obstacle avoidance and also add an onboard battery for fully untethered outdoor flight. They must find a way for the flying robot to carry additional weight while remaining fast, maneuverable, and collision-avoiding.

With each generation, it becomes clear that autonomous micro-robotics are getting closer to practical deployment. In environments that may otherwise be too cramped or fragile for conventional drones, swarms of such nimble machines could find a way. Be it to pollinate delicate almond and blueberry blossoms, to detect crop pests early, or to inspect tight industrial machinery, for instance.