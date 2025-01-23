Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LinkedIn sued in US for giving users' private messages to train artificial intelligence models: Report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 23, 2025 02:15 PM IST

LinkedIn faces class action lawsuit from Premium users over unauthorized use of private messages for AI training.

Microsoft's LinkedIn is facing a class action lawsuit from its Premium customers who claim it has disclosed their private messages to train artificial intelligence (AI) models without their permission, news agency Reuters reported.

A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed LinkedIn logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023.(Dado Ruvic/Reuters)
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed LinkedIn logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023.(Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Also Read: OpenAI to Delhi court on ANI lawsuit: Removing content would breach US laws

The development comes after LinkedIn quietly introduced a privacy setting in August 2024 that lets users enable or disable the sharing of their personal data.

However, on September 18, LinkedIn discreetly updated the policy, saying the data could be used to train AI models.

In a "frequently asked questions" hyperlink, the social media platform said opting out "does not affect training that has already taken place."

Also Read: Union Budget 2025: When was the budget printed in Hindi for the first time?

The report quoted the complaint as claiming that this is an attempt to "cover its tracks" and that LinkedIn was fully aware it violated customers' privacy and its promise to use personal data only to support and improve its platform.

The lawsuit was filed in the San Jose, California, federal court, seeks unspecified damages for breach of contract and violations of California's unfair competition law, and $1,000 per person for violations of the federal Stored Communications Act, according to the report.

LinkedIn however, claimed that "These are false claims with no merit," the report read.

Also Read: Bill Gates who took cow lung to school when asked to ‘bring something interesting’ recreates experiment with organ

The lawsuit was filed several hours after US President Donald Trump announced the Stargate project, a $500 billion venture by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank to build AI infrastructure in the country.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On