OpenAI to Delhi court on ANI lawsuit: Removing content would breach US laws

OpenAI has argued in a Delhi court that removing training data for ChatGPT would breach US laws. This is in response to the lawsuit by news agency ANI. The artificial intelligence (AI) giant claims this is because it is currently defending litigation in the US regarding the data on which its models have been trained, news agency Reuters reported. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.(AFP)

OpenAI "is therefore under a legal obligation, under the laws of the United States to preserve, and not delete, the said training data", it said.

ANI sued OpenAI in November 2024, accusing it of using its published content to train the chatbot without permission.

To this, OpenAI had told the Delhi court that it would not use ANI's content anymore. However, ANI argued that its published works were already stored in ChatGPT's memory and hence, should be deleted.

Apart from the breach of US laws, OpenAI also argued that it was not within the jurisdiction of Indian courts to hear such a copyright breach case since OpenAI has no presence in India.

The AI company said it has “no office or permanent establishment in India ... the servers on which (ChatGPT) stores its training data are similarly situated outside of India.”

However, ANI said it believes the Delhi court has jurisdiction to decide on the matter, and that it would file a detailed response, the report added.

The hearing for the case will be on January 28.

ANI is not alone in filing such lawsuits against OpenAI and other AI companies. The New York Times has also sued OpenAI earlier.

OpenAI has repeatedly denied the allegations, claiming its AI systems make fair use of publicly available data.

OpenAI also has been preparing to transition from a non-profit enterprise into a for-profit business to capture more funding and stay ahead in the costly AI race after it raised $6.6 billion last year.

As a result, it signed deals with Time magazine, the Financial Times, Business Insider-owner Axel Springer, France's Le Monde and Spain's Prisa Media to display content, according to the report.