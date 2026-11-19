It’s 1986 in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (released in 2002), and you’re at the wheel as Tommy Vercetti, a sharp-tongued gangster, voiced by Ray Liotta. Up ahead to the left on the beachfront, with Vice City—the game’s version of Miami—a pink marker tells you where your next job is. The trouble is, the Flash FM channel is playing Laura Branigan’s “Self Control” and there’s a good minute of the song left. So you do what any reasonable gangster in a Hawaiian-print shirt would do. You drive past the marker and drive around the block. The man who wants somebody dead can have a little patience.

GTA VI follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they get pulled into a conspiracy across Leonida after a robbery goes wrong. (Official photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It’s been a thirteen-year wait. The last GTA or Grand Theft Auto franchise title, Grand Theft Auto V, released on September 17, 2013. Patience is what the fans of the franchise have had to call upon, often. Grand Theft Auto VI was finally launched on Wednesday midnight with Rockstar Games confirming that it is initially available to play on the Microsoft Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and the Sony Playstation 5. While a Windows PC version isn’t entirely ruled out, there is no official release date for that yet. One can hope.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The new leads are Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. Caminos is portrayed by actress Manni L. Perez. The criminal couple’s luck takes a turn after a job goes wrong in Leonida, the game’s version of Florida. Players can switch between Jason and Lucia in real-time. That said, while there is a criminal conspiracy to unravel, one suspects that a fair few players, given the keys to a car in the game, will want to see what’s playing on the radio.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Oddly enough, ask a fan of the franchise what they particularly remember about GTA, and you’ll get the name of a radio station, a cheat code, a soundtrack, perhaps a moment in the game. Ask who double-crossed whom towards the end, and you’d find that answer needs some thought. Games tend to be about urgency—finish a mission, race against the clock, top the leaderboard. GTA is that rare world where it is agreeable to have a swagger, to be fashionably late. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Oddly enough, ask a fan of the franchise what they particularly remember about GTA, and you’ll get the name of a radio station, a cheat code, a soundtrack, perhaps a moment in the game. Ask who double-crossed whom towards the end, and you’d find that answer needs some thought. Games tend to be about urgency—finish a mission, race against the clock, top the leaderboard. GTA is that rare world where it is agreeable to have a swagger, to be fashionably late. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

1997: The top-down troublemaker

The first Grand Theft Auto came out in 1997, built by DMA Design in Dundee, the studio that later became Rockstar North. Despite being a funhouse mirror to American culture over the decades, this franchise actually started out in Scotland. You looked down on tiny cars from above, stole whatever you wanted, and racked up police attention. The graphics were basic, but the idea was not: a city that didn’t care what you did with it. GTA 2 (1999) refined the formula, and in hindsight both games were drafts of what came next. This was firmly the 2D era.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

2001: GTA III and a moment that changed everything

Herein began the 3D, open-world era. Grand Theft Auto III was a milestone for the whole franchise, and arguably invented open-world gaming. Liberty City (the game’s version of New York) in full 3D was a big deal at the time. Gameplay was dotted with a silent protagonist, radio stations full of fake ads and satirical talk shows, and pedestrians who reacted to you.

2002–2004: Golden run, and real-world trouble

Then came the two games many still consider the series’ peak. Vice City (2002) traded grey Liberty City for a neon, cocaine-and-pastels version of 1980s Miami. Ray Liotta voiced Tommy Vercetti, and the licensed ‘80s soundtrack made the in-game radio a cultural artefact in its own right. Vice City showed that GTA has a greater cultural say than just a gameplay of crime.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Then, San Andreas (2004) went big on scale. It started with three cities, countryside, desert, gym workouts, haircuts and gang territory wars. This game was set across Los Santos (based on Los Angeles), San Fierro (based on San Francisco), and Las Venturas (at the game’s version of Las Vegas).

The return of Carl “CJ” Johnson, voiced by rapper and producer Young Maylay, to Grove Street quickly cemented Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas as one of gaming’s most iconic stories. However, the 2005 “Hot Coffee” scandal—sparked when game modders unlocked a hidden, unfinished sex mini-game (imagine, this was in an era much before AI) in the code—triggered a massive backlash. The controversy forced copies to be pulled off shelves for an ‘Adults Only’ re-rating in the US, and also drew scrutiny from lawmakers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This permanently turned the GTA franchise into a political lightning rod, one that was watched closely.

2008: GTA IV and the path towards maturity

Grand Theft Auto IV brought back Liberty City with a darker tone. Niko Bellic, voiced by actor Michael Hollick, portrayed a gritty Eastern European war veteran chasing the American dream. The series’ most serious protagonist? New physics were introduced into the game, which made the cars a bit more difficult to drive around and the crashes more detailed. Storytelling went up a notch with GTA IV.

2013: GTA V, the game that stayed

Then came Grand Theft Auto V, which arguably isn’t a game anymore so much as a continuous memory. Also because nothing succeeded it, till now. Released in September 2013, it let players swap between three distinct protagonists—Michael De Santa (portrayed by Ned Luke), Franklin Clinton (played by Shawn Fonteno), and Trevor Philips (portrayed by Steven Ogg)—across a sprawling Los Santos built to highlight Hollywood’s excess, a rising social media obsession, and tech-bro culture.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Guinness recognised it for the highest revenue generated by an entertainment product in 24 hours: $815.7 million on release day from 11.21 million copies. GTA V was released on three console generations too, and GTA Online turned it into a live-service business that just kept growing. It is estimated that GTA V has now sold more than 230 million units, and the franchise as a whole is close to 475 million in value.

Even the soundtracks were hits. For many, the GTA’s in-game radio stations were music discovery. A generation was introduced to 80s synth-pop, classic West Coast hip-hop, classic rock and some international music.

Still know the way around Vice City

In the years that followed, right up to 2026, GTA VI’s path has been littered with leaks and delays. As a generation of gamers is getting old! Rockstar doesn’t only have to follow up with a hit, but it’s rekindling a habit that a whole generation has had for more than a decade. Initially, GTA VI was lined up for a late 2025 release, and then a summer 2026 date. In both cases, it didn’t materialise and Rockstar cited a need to work on a few things and add more polish. 16 million preorders would certainly be willing them on.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For GTA VI, Grammy-winning French electronic duo Justice (Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay) have composed an adaptive original score for Grand Theft Auto VI. It is 50 tracks and just over three hours of original music. “Flower in a Hurricane” pairs Justice with Tame Impala, SZA, and Australian rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. “Pusher” is created in collaboration with fellow French electronic producer Gesaffelstein.

As Lucia and Jason, a Bonnie-and-Clyde set inspired by classic outlaw couples, the GTA VI plot centres around them trying to outrun bad luck and build a life in the modern-day Vice City (itself inspired by Miami) in a sun-bathed, Florida-esque state of Leonida. In the hope for a quick payday, the pair attempts what is expected to be an easy mission, but that’s not how it worked out.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking of Florida inspiration, the first Grand Theft Auto VI’s trailer from late 2023 even captures an alligator casually strolling into a gas station convenience store. And the same trailer introduced a completely new audience to Tom Petty’s 1989 track, “Love Is a Long Road”. Spotify confirmed a 36,979% jump in streams compared with the same time a week earlier. Trailer one also shattered YouTube records by racking up over 93 million views in its first 24 hours, while millions of younger listeners discovered the 1989 Full Moon Fever track for the very first time.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s a listener for whom November 2026 will find its soundtrack in a Tom Petty record of 1989. Irrespective of whatever trouble Lucia and Jason get into on November 19, give it 20 years or so. Someone from this generation will likely remember the way to a beach or a bar in Leonida Keys, the modern-day Vice City, more than anything else. The beaches and bars better be good. They have thirteen years of waiting to live up to.