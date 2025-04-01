Menu Explore
Price of commercial LPG cylinders slashed by 41

ByHT News Desk
Apr 01, 2025 07:37 AM IST

As a result, the current retail sale price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders in New Delhi will be ₹1,762 from today onwards.

Oil marketing companies on Tuesday announced a price cut of 41 for 19 kilogram commercial LPG gas cylinders, effective from Tuesday, April 1, 2025. As a result, the current retail sale price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders in New Delhi will be 1,762 from Tuesday onwards.

Petroleum companies generally revise the prices of LPG cylinders on April 1. (File)

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders used for household cooking, remain unchanged in this revision.

The new price adjustment will be positive news for commercial establishments as well as small businesses, including restaurants, hotels, and others, that rely heavily on LPG for their operations. Examples of this include.

This price reduction comes after the oil companies cut prices of the commercial LPG cylinders by 7 earlier on February 1, 2025.

Apart from this, the oil companies had hiked the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by 62 in December last year.

The companies regularly revise LPG cylinder prices based on factors such as changes in global crude oil rates, which are reflections of changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order.

It is also worth noting that LPG prices vary from state to state, with the influencing factor being local taxes and transportation costs.

However, businesses across the country will benefit to some extent from the newly reduced rates, though the change may be marginal in some places.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
