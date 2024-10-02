Mahatma Gandhi did not initially appear on Indian currency notes, find what happened later

Mahatma Gandhi's picture was at first, rejected as the face for the then newly independent India's currency, with the Lion Capital at Sarnath being chosen instead. The RBI finally launched the Mahatma Gandhi Series in 1996, etching his face permanently on all Indian currency notes since.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

This was despite many nations around the world honouring their founding leaders on their currency notes, such as George Washington in the US, Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Pakistan, and Mao Zedong in China.

How did Gandhi's picture eventually feature on the rupee?

Though midnight, August 14, 1947 heralded India's independence from colonial rule, the republic was only officially established on 26th January, 1950.

The first Re 1 currency note was brought out in 1949.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, Indian currency notes from the 1950s and 60s showcased images of majestic animals like tigers and deer; symbols of industrial advancement like the Hirakud Dam and the Aryabhatta satellite; and the Brihadeeswara Temple.

These reflected India’s newfound focus on development and modernization as well as paid tribute to its cultural heritage.

Gandhi's depiction came for the first time on a currency note only in 1969 on the occasion of his birth centenary.

This picture had him seated with his Sevagram Ashram in the background.

Gandhi's portrait made another appearance in 1987's newly printed ₹500 note when the then Rajiv Gandhi government reintroduced it.

The RBI then finally launched the Mahatma Gandhi Series in 1996, etching his face permanently on all Indian currency notes since.

Who all were the other choices for being featured on Indian currency notes?

Gandhi's face has never left the note despite there being multiple calls to change it.

Examples of other candidates included Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, and even deities Lakshmi and Ganesha.

However, Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said in 2016, when asked if there were plans to change the picture, "A committee was formed during the UPA which has already decided that there is no need to change Mahatma Gandhi's photo on the currency notes."

The government had however, issued a non-circulation commemorative coin of ₹125 and a circulation coin of ₹10 denomination to mark Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s anniversary on December 6, 2015.

